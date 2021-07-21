Rule could reduce license suspensions
Minnesota News Connection (www.newsservice.org) reports that Minnesota is poised to prohibit drivers’ licenses from being suspended when a person fails to pay a traffic ticket or appear in court for a violation. Backers say the change will prevent lower-income people from being trapped in a cycle that limits their ability to work – from making the difficult choice of driving when they shouldn’t, or taking a risk to maintain their income.
Catherine Johnson of the Inter-County Community Council said in rural areas, a license suspension can be especially problematic.
“Most folks don’t often work in the same community that they live,” Johnson said. “And so, having a suspended driver’s license just enables them to not get to their job.”
The proposal saw bipartisan support in the Legislature, and also has the backing of a number of legal groups, including the Minnesota County Attorneys Association and Minnesota State Bar Association.
Any person over the age of 50 who lives in Pine, Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec or Mille Lacs counties can self-nominate to join the Seven County Senior Federation Delegate Assembly. Delegates help govern the organization along with the executive board. Meetings are on the second Thursday of the month 9:30-11:30 a.m. Delegates are reimbursed for mileage. For more information call 866-679-4700, email front@7countyseniors.org or write to SCSF, 47 Park Street N Suite 7, Mora, MN 55051.
