Dragon Wagon returns to city parks
The Dragon Wagon, which provides free education and entertainment for very young children, began its stops at local parks on June 22
On a normal day, this is their schedule:
10-10:45- They will be at the front playground at the North side of the Elementary School
11-12- Robinson Park
12:45-1:30- Rock Creek Lions Park
They will adjust their schedule as needed depending on attendance. Visit the Dragon Wagon Facebook page for weather updates or location changes.
Leave fawns be
It’s that time of year again: Most fawns are born from mid-May to mid-June. During their first few weeks of life, they do not attempt to evade predators. Instead, they remain still to avoid being seen. If you see a fawn alone, please avoid disturbing them as they’re busy learning critical survival skills from their mothers (who are often foraging nearby). Be assured deer fawns do fine even if they appear abandoned or fragile.
Dragon Athletic Hall of Fame
seeks nominations
The Pine City Athletic Hall of Fame Committee members - Kris Clementson, Wally Connaker, Loren Samuelson, Lenny Stoffel, Jared Clementson, Jena Dennis, and Rick Engelstad are now accepting nominations of former Dragons for possible induction into the Hall of Fame. If you have anyone you would like to nominate in one of the following categories:
1. Athlete - Former Pine City Athlete who performed with excellence and lettered in a varsity sport. Nominees must be a PCHS graduate and out of high school at least five (5) years.
2. Coaches - Nominees must be either a former or present coach who demonstrates exceptional leadership, character, and athletic achievement during his/her tenure at Pine City.
3. At Large - A person who has been a loyal and devoted supporter of Pine City High School Athletics
Please send in your nominee’s name and their current contact information to Rick Engelstad at rengelstad@isd578.org. Deadline is July 19.
PLA makes donations
The Pokegama Lake Association made two generous donations recently: $3,000 towards the Ogilvie High School Girls Softball team’s trip to Florida next spring, and $30,00 for new Ogilvie School gymnasium wall safety pads. The old ones were falling off the wall. The new ones are larger than the other ones.
Stay bear aware this summer
Whether you’re headed to new outdoor spaces to recreate or staying close to home, be bear aware this season. Black bears are naturally cautious animals that avoid human contact for their safety, but it’s important to do what you can to prevent human-bear conflict. This includes being proactive to avoid startling bears and securing potential food sources. This year’s late frost, combined with dry conditions, will reduce or delay the availability of berries and nuts, so it is especially important to secure anything that a bear would consider as food, at the campsite or the cabin.
Minnesota has most boats
According to recreational boating registration data from the US Coast Guard calculated by boatsafe.com, Minnesota has the most boats per 100,000 residents – and it’s not even close: Minnesota - 14,505, South Carolina - 11,161, Wisconsin - 10,444, North Dakota - 8,809, Maine - 8,397, Michigan - 8,066, New Hampshire - 7,077 and Alaska - 6,887, Montana - 6,822 and Louisiana - 6,790.
