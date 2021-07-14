US invests $1.4m in Grantsburg manufacturing
U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo has announced that the Department’s Economic Development Administration (EDA) is awarding a $1.4 million grant to the village of Grantsburg, Wisconsin, to construct road, water and sewer infrastructure to support expansion of the North Industrial Park and promote manufacturing sector growth. This EDA project, to be matched with $1.2 million in local funds, is expected to create 383 jobs, retain 43 jobs and generate $83 million in private investment.
July is ‘Hire a Veteran Month’ in Minnesota
More than 300,000 U.S. military veterans call Minnesota home, and more than half of them are of working age. Unfortunately, veterans returning from recent military deployments face higher unemployment and more challenges entering the civilian workforce and advancing in their careers. To help raise awareness about the resources available for veterans and their spouses, as well as the many benefits of employing current and former U.S. military members, Governor Tim Walz has proclaimed July 2021 as Hire a Veteran Month.
Current and former U.S. military members interested in learning about Veterans Employment Services available to them, as well as employers interested in finding out more about the benefits of hiring veterans, are encouraged to view the resources at CareerForceMN.com/Veterans
Minnesota reaches 200 traffic deaths
Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 202 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, compared to 148 last year at this time.
The state reported its 200th traffic death (preliminary) on July 1. This is the earliest date the state reached 200 traffic fatalities since 2009.
For the first 202 traffic fatalities, preliminary information shows:
• 80 speed-related deaths compared with 49 this time last year.
• 45 alcohol-related deaths compared with 60 this time last year.
• Five distracted-related deaths compared with nine this time last year.
• 46 unbelted motorist deaths compared with 37 this time last year.
“Exactly halfway through 2021, and I’m at a loss for words. What is it going to take for drivers to understand the importance of driving smart?” asked Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Two hundred traffic fatalities by July 1 is just unacceptable. You’re at much greater risk of planning a funeral now than in the past because of what’s happening on our roads. We all need to drive smart to help protect each other while out on the roads.”
New law modifies tax-forfeited land sales
A new law extends protections for property in foreclosure in current law to tax-forfeited property, common interest communities and contracts for deed.
Effective July 1, 2021, the Department of Revenue must issue a quitclaim deed to the record owner upon receipt of the certification of the county auditor after tax-forfeited land has been sold.
The deed must state the record owner’s estate as grantee if a tax-forfeited sale is made to a personal representative, heir or devisee, and the owner is deceased at the time of the redemption period or certification.
A state deed must also name the assignee as the grantee if the owner at the time of the expiration of the redemption period assigns an installment contract to repurchase, and the assignment is registered or recorded.
The law requires a quitclaim deed subject to an installment contract be sent to the county auditor, who must record it before forwarding it to the grantee. Failure to make an installment payment will constitute default, making the sale subject to cancellation.
Unemployment impacts MNsure coverage
Minnesotans who received unemployment income for at least one week in 2021 may be eligible to enroll through MNsure for extremely low-cost health insurance. Those who qualify for this benefit may be able to find a plan through MNsure with a $0 per month premium cost. Minnesotans who qualify for the unemployment income benefit through MNsure and enroll in a silver level plan will see greatly reduced out-of-pocket costs for in-network services.
To learn more, visit https://bit.ly/2Ud1HQh or call 855-366-7873.
Masks not needed in court facilities
The Minnesota Judicial Branch has announced that face coverings will no longer be required in court facilities.
Judges, employees and courthouse visitors will still be allowed to wear face coverings in court facilities if they choose to do so, although judges may direct people to remove face coverings as necessary to conduct court hearings.
