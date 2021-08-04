New law affects reverse mortgage loan notifications
In a new Minnesota law that went into effect on Aug. 1, new reverse mortgage loan servicer notification requirements have been established.
Lenders and servicers of a reverse mortgage loan will need to notify borrowers they can identify an additional person to receive communications regarding loan defaults.
If a borrower chooses a third-party designee, a reverse mortgage loan servicer must send copies of unanswered communications regarding delinquencies, defaults and unfulfilled obligations that may result in foreclosure under the loan agreement to that designee.
A reverse mortgage loan default happens when a homeowner fails to pay property taxes or insurance premiums, or fails to return an annual notice to the lender stating the home is still being occupied by the borrower. It can lead to a foreclosure action.
Many homeowners taking out reverse mortgage loans are older adults who may have memory issues, say law proponents, and having a third-party designee to receive default notices can help prevent foreclosures.
The new law also requires the loan servicer to send communications to the borrower’s independent loan counseling agency.
Girls invited to compete in ‘Speaking Proudly’
A project of Metro Republican Women, the Speaking Proudly competition is open to girls in grades nine through 12 who reside or attend school in Minnesota. The girls can be from any type of school: homeschool, public, private, charter or other school. This is a non-profit and non-partisan event. Applications to compete in Speaking Proudly 2021 will be accepted before Sept. 11. An application form and instructions are available at speakingproudly.org/students.
The event will be Saturday, Oct. 23, at the State Capitol in St. Paul. According to competition spokeswoman Sherie Wallace, 25 girls will be selected to compete, based on the quality of the speech descriptions they submit. All speeches must consider the topic, “A More Perfect Union,” Rising to the Challenge. The three finalists will win prizes of $1,500, $1,000 and $500.
“We had first-rate competitors at the first Speaking Proudly in 2019,” Wallace said, “and we’re looking forward to the same this year.” She stressed that the application deadline is “absolutely final, no extensions allowed.”
