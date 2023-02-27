The BCA was involved in investigating a use-of-force incident involving the Minnesota State Patrol and the Pine County Sheriff's Office that happened on Feb. 21 around 2:30 p.m. The incident happened in the northbound lane I-35 between mile markers 187 and 188, a few miles south of Sandstone.
Minnesota State Patrol troopers were pursuing a vehicle for speeding when it went off the road and into a ditch. Prior to the vehicle leaving the road, troopers had deployed stop sticks, but it's unclear if they were effective.
Pine County sheriff's deputies arrived on scene. The subject, Kyle Bazant, 34, of Bayfield, Wis. who was the driver and alone in the vehicle, did not exit the vehicle and was not responding to commands. At one point, a Pine County deputy fired less-than-lethal rounds, which broke vehicle windows, then deployed a K-9.
The subject still did not respond. When deputies approached, they saw the subject deceased inside the vehicle with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. A handgun was recovered from inside.
The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office determined Bazant died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.
No trooper or deputy fired their service weapon. Troopers and deputies were wearing body cameras. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) has identified the Pine County deputy who used force. The BCA continues actively investigating this incident. Pine County Deputy Carl Hawkinson, who has 11 years of law enforcement experience, fired less-than-lethal beanbag rounds using a less-lethal shotgun.
Body camera video shows Hawkinson firing a beanbag round through the back windshield, then another round through the passenger window. When there was still no response from Bazant, law enforcement officers approached the vehicle and saw he was dead.
It took about 40 minutes from the start of the pursuit until troopers and deputies realized Bazant had died.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office asked the BCA to investigate this incident. Once the investigation is complete, the BCA will present its findings without a charging recommendation to the Pine County Attorney’s Office for review.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.