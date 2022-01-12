Logan
Wesley Glenn Logan was born on Oct. 29, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, 14 ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Savannah Clifford and Michael Logan of Elk River. Wesley is welcomed home by sibling Colton (four years old). Grandparents are Lacy Cogswell and Joe Lundeen of Braham and Kathy Logan of Monticello and Chris Moore of Rosemount.
Segelstrom
Aurora Garce Segelstrom was born on Oct. 29, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, 14 ounces and was 21” inches long. Her parents are Christopher and Eva Segelstrom of Brook Park. Aurora is welcomed home by siblings Jackson (eight years old), Zander (six years old), Parker (three years old) and Oliver (two year old). Grandparents are Dwight and Patti Belsheim of Box Elder, South Dakota, and Debbie Segelstrom of Mora.
Graves
Hadley Sue Graves was born on Nov. 3, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and was 19.75 inches long. Her parents are Stephanie and Derek Graves of Mora. Hadley is welcomed home by grandparents Mark and Sue Cannon and Kris and Ross Graves.
LaFave
James Dean LaFave Jr. was born on Nov. 9, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed six pounds. His parents are Sierra Townley and James LaFave of Hinckley. James is welcomed home by siblings Shaelynn and Katelynn. Grandparents are James Townley of Brook Park, Patty Mattson of Askov, and Valerie LaFave of Hinckley, and Randy and Benjamin of Lake Lena.
Mattila
Riggs Lucas Matilla was born on Nov. 15, 2021. He weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His parents are Lucas and Katy Mattila of Mora. Riggs is welcomed home by siblings Aubrey (six years old) and Laney (four and a half years old). Grandparents are David and Linda Goldsmith of Isle, and Kathi and Scott Clement of Onamia, and Dale and Connie Matilla of Healy, Alaska.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.