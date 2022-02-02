Mattila
Riggs Lucas Matilla was born on Nov. 15, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, seven ounces and was 21.5 inches long. His parents are Lucas and Katy Mattilla of Mora. Riggs is welcomed home by siblings Aubrey (six years old) and Laney (four and a half years old). Grandparents are David and Linda Goldsmith of Isle, Kathi and Scott Clement of Onamia, and Dale and Connie Mattila of Healy, Arkansas
Pantlin-Sanchez
Opie Dace-Mukwa Pantlin-Sanchez was born on Nov. 17, 2021 at Weiia Health. He weighed seven pounds, 13 ounces and was 20 inches long. His parents are Natasha LaVonne Sanchez and Joshua Lee Pantlin Sr. of Mora and Sturgeon Lake. Opie is welcomed home by siblings, Joshua Lee Pantlin Jr (two years old), Abe Little-Warrior Pantlin-Sanchez (One year old). Grandparents are Andrea Spencer of Greenbay, Wisconsin, Joel Sanchez Jr. of Minneapolis, and Dawn Gruwell and Louis Pantlin of Sturgeon Lake.
Melloy
Asher Caleb Mallow was born on Dec. 12, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed eight pounds, four ounces and was 21 inches long. His parents are Caleb Mellow and Amber Sanborn of Mora. Asher is welcomed home by grandparents Pete and Brandy Sanborn and Shane and Angela Mellow.
Vandberg
Henry Lee Vandberg was born on Dec. 13, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed 7.3 ounces and was 19 inches long. His parent is Hanna Vandenberg of Ogilvie. Henry is welcomed home by silbings Gavin, Grayson, and Gretta. Grandparent is Connie Graf.
Ludwig
Crue Claren Ludwig was born on Dec. 19, 2021 at Welia Health. He weighed seven pounds, eight ounces and was 20.5 inches long. His parents are Isaiah and Danyel Ludwig of Askov. Crue is welcomed home by sibling Harlow (three years old). Grandparents are Mark and Brenda Roberts and Marty Thomas of Sandstone and Travis and Bev Ludwig of Askov.
Gardner
Gracelynn Mae Gardner was born on Dec. 19, 2021 at Welia Health. She weighed five pounds, 15 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. Her parents are Mariah and Steven Gardner of North Branch. Gracelynn is welcomed home by siblings Ayvah (four years old), and Everleigh (one year old). Grandparents are Robin and Dale Hill and Denise Garnder of Stanchfield.
