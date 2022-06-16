As the frustration grows throughout Pine County, many are seeking answers as to when broadband will become a reality.
The Minnesota Telcom Alliance, along with Minnesota Rural Electric Association, have submitted a petition to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commision to start the revocation of eligible carrier designation for LTD Broadband.
This process has stemmed from the concern that LTD does not have the capacity to construct the required network for Pine County. LTD has been awarded funds for Pine County; however, there is no indication that LTD is capable of carrying out the level of broadband service that they originally agreed to build. This process has come to a standstill, and it is causing other federal and state funding to be tied up due to LTD Broadband having exclusive rights over Pine County.
As long as LTD has exclusive rights, no other carrier can apply for funding to build out the broadband service.
A letter has been constructed and was approved as of May 17, 2002, to revoke funding and remove LTD Broadband from the bid. This will allow other carriers like East Central Energy, to be awarded funding and take the bid. East Central Energy is ready to build out the broadband service should funding become available.
Senator Amy Klobachar’s office is passing a bill to stop LTD and others from monopolizing funding to prevent other companies from taking the bids. Klobachar plans to raise awareness to this issue through public hearings.
The letter can be seen under the May 17, 2022 meeting agenda on the Pine County Website at: https://www.co.pine.mn.us/government.
