A Bruno man was killed in a one car accident on December 23, 2021.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Bryan Storebo, 26, was driving westbound on Highway 23, west of Country Road 33 near Askov, Minn., when his 1990 Mercury Topaz left the road, entered the north ditch and struck a tree.
The MSP says alcohol was not a factor in the crash. Along with the MSP, Pine County Sheriff’s Department and Askov Fire and EMS responded to the accident.
