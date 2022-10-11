Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. has entered into a purchase agreement for the Lakeside Medical Center buildings at 129 6th Ave. SE in Pine City, with plans to renovate Lakeside for use as a residential rehabilitation facility for adults suffering from chemical dependency.
The proposed medical facility will offer an anticipated 120 beds for residential-style, inpatient treatment, with 24/7 nursing staff, physician oversight and management, counseling and food service. Patients will be provided with medications and other medical interventions to safely withdraw from chemical dependence. They will follow with intensive counseling, education, mental health and other therapies to isolate their issues and begin the process of long-term recovery. The program will accept only voluntary admissions, and will be licensed by the Minnesota Department of Human Services.
Founded in 1999 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Pyramid Healthcare has become one of the largest and most experienced behavioral health treatment companies in the United States, with more than 80 facilities in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Georgia, North Carolina, New Jersey, Maryland and Virginia. This will be Pyramid Healthcare’s first treatment facility in Minnesota.
A for-profit company, Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. anticipates that the Pine City facility will employ up to 120 staff, with an estimated average salary of $56,000 per year and a highly competitive benefits program. Besides this $8.4 million in payroll and benefits, they anticipate that the facility will consume over $5 million in goods and services each year.
Pyramid Healthcare notes that the opioid epidemic is well-known, and no community has been immune. The need for high-quality chemical dependency treatment facilities is critical to each community’s fight against this epidemic.
“We look forward to working with Pyramid Healthcare, Inc. to help this become a safe and successful development,” said Pine City Community Development Director Mike Gainor. “A well-run facility like this could change many people’s lives for the better, and help our city become a better place for all its residents.”
