Pride in the Park will continue as planned Saturday, June 4 at Pine City’s Robinson Park, despite some concerns from area residents over one of the scheduled performers.
The host/emcee of the East Central Minnesota Pride event is Martino Mayotte, who’s stage name is Martina Marraccino.
Mayotte had a previous career in adult pornography; some expressed this history was morally incompatible with an event that included children’s activities.
Julie Redpath, an ECM Pride organizer, issued a statement saying after learning of the concerns, “Last year, Martina Marraccino emceed their event to rave reviews. She was delightful, was so well received, and did such a professional job that we invited her back again this year.”
The City’s executive committee, consisting of acting mayor, Steve Ovick, and council member, Mary Kay Sloan, held a special meeting last Tuesday, May 24, to discuss the concerns.
After the meeting and reviewing the issue with their attorney, Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand said, “The city does not have any plans to revoke the park reservation for the East Central Minnesota Pride in the Park event scheduled for June 4.”
Hildebrand additionally stated on behalf of the city: “While members of the city council and staff may/may not support East Central Minnesota Pride in the Park, they do recognize the longstanding relationship with Pride and respect that many Pride members reside in Pine City. Both sides hope to see that relationship continue for the future.”
He said, “Pride has worked diligently to build a positive relationship with the City and the City trusts they will withdraw any individual, who proves to be a danger, from the event.”
