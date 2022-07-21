Cougar or something else?

An early morning visitor, at 5:28 a.m., appeared on the trail cam at the Dustin Fratzke and Jenna Fore Fratzke residence north of Knife Lake in Mora, about one half a mile west of the Snake River. Many are questioning whether it is a mountain lion. Pine City DNR Conservation Officer Ben Karon spoke with his wildlife manager but could not confirm whether it is or not being that the back of the ears are no black or dark grey. What do you think? We welcome your comments or letters at editor@pinecitymn.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.