The Pine City Ambassador program has extended the application deadline for candidates interested in taking part in this year’s Candidate Experience. Applications are now due by Monday, June 12 at noon.
Program coordinators are excited about the number of applications already submitted this year but wanted to ensure that all community members were aware of the opportunity before closing the submission window. “For the senior candidates this is not only a great experience for serving in the Pine City community and meeting new people, but this is also a scholarship opportunity for those looking ahead to future plans,” said Becky Schueller, Executive Director for the Pine City Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to get as many candidates as possible and feel that we’ve got the time available to allow an extended application window.”
The Candidate Experience has two different programs available: Senior Candidate & Junior Candidate. The Senior Candidate program eligibility is based on an age range; candidates must be between the ages of 16-19 as of June 1 and be a current resident living within the Pine City School District boundaries. Interested candidates that are enrolled in the Pine City School district, but live outside of the area, should contact the program for additional requirements in order to be considered for the program. The Junior Candidate Program is designed for youth to take part in the summer between their kindergarten & first grade school year and must have a physical address within the Pine City School District.
The 2023 Candidate Experience will include a variety of activities for the candidates to take part in during the summer. The volunteer coordinators have scheduled a weekly activity between June 15th and the Ambassador Coronation event that will take place on Tuesday, August 8.
