Developers given a setback by County

Lake lot developers have been handed a setback by Pine County in a recent ordinance amendment redefining what a buildable lot size can be.
An ordinance was recently amended to change the size of newly developed buildable lake lots from 75 feet wide to 100 feet wide for a newly constructed single family home and from 135 feet wide to 150 feet wide for a newly constructed duplex.
This amendment does not affect existing lots, however. Pine County Land and Resources Manager noted, “It is very important to distinguish that the approved amendment affects minimum lot widths for newly created lots and not the buildability of any existing lots.”
Locally, Pokegama and Cross Lakes have seen a significant uptick in development. And according to Anderson, the purpose of the change was a result of community feedback that the County Zoning Board heard when reviewing subdivisions. “That feedback was further substantiated by feedback from developers who shared that most lakeshore buyers find a 75 foot lot width to be too limiting and less desirable density of houses,” he added.
Anderson said that the County recognizes all lots created prior to this ordinance amendment as buildable provided they were subdivided in compliance with the applicable standards at the time of their creation.
“I don’t see this as a policy change that will curb all the development on the lakes,” noted Anderson. “Much of the construction we’ve been permitting has been on existing lots and has been redeveloped as old cabins are expanded or replaced with more modern homes. In newly platted subdivisions, there will be a minor decrease in the number of homes being built as developer’s conform to the 100’ width requirement.”
Riprap and sand installation
Other notable changes target riprap and sand installation along the shoreline and in the shore impact zone (half the distance of the structure setback from the shoreline).
Installation of riprap is allowed only where there is a demonstrated need to stop existing erosion or to restore an eroded shoreline, according to language in the ordinance amendment. This need will be determined by the Pine County Planning and Zoning department or the Pine Soil and Water Conservation District. Only natural rock may be used, and concrete is not allowed. The riprapped area must be no more than 200 linear feet of shoreline and must be less than five times the average width of the affected watercourse.
Construction of retaining walls taller than 4 feet within the shore impact zone is prohibited unless designed by a professional engineer.
For the full ordinance and viewing other ordinances, visit https://www.co.pine.mn.us/departments/planning_and_zoning/ordinances_and_plans.php.
