CO Blong Lor (Center City) spent the week checking ice anglers and snowmobile riders. Time was also spent teaching a snowmobile safety class at the Cambridge fairgrounds.
CO Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. Krauel also spent time working on equipment maintenance and working snowmobile activity.
CO Ryan Hanna (Milaca) patrolled the Milaca area for snowmobile activity. The trails were looking good and people were driving responsibly. Hanna fielded a couple of trespass complaints.
CO Trent Seamans (Big Lake) focused patrols on anglers and snowmobile operators. Additional time was spent following up on investigations from the deer season. Last week, several deer were poached in the middle of the night at multiple locations. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the TIP line.
CO Sean Williams (Ely #1) reports the brief warmer weather brought out a good deal of snowmobile and angling activity. Fishing reports from the BWCAW were fair to good, although travel was difficult due to flowing water. Violations included failure to display snowmobile registration and operating an unregistered snowmobile.
CO John Velsvaag (Ely #2) reports snowmobile trail conditions improved but on the lake it?s a little bumpy. Fishing was slow this past week and a little slush showed up after the snow. Velsvaag took several calls on trapping and northern pike regulations.
CO Thomas Wahlstrom (Grand Marais) spent time checking anglers on remote lakes in the BWCAW and patrolled snowmobile trails. Enforcement action was taken for snowmobile violations.
CO Mary Manning (Hovland) patrolled area lakes and grant-in-aid snowmobile trails. Recent snowfall has improved trail conditions and groomers are playing catch-up. Snowfall has led to slush on many of the lakes and anglers and riders should be on the watch. Manning also handled calls on angling and a wolf in a coyote trap.
CO Anthony Bermel (Babbitt) worked a busy week of winter activity. Plenty of enforcement action to report, including shelter ID and tag violations, fishing without a license, fishing with an extra line, illegal-length northern pike, expired snowmobile registration, no non-resident trail pass, loud/altered snowmobile exhaust, and marijuana/drug paraphernalia.
CO David Schottenbauer (Silver Bay) worked area angling activity during the week. He assisted volunteer instructors with a snowmobile safety class in Finland, as well as enforcing those laws in the area after the class.
CO Kylan Hill (Tofte) reports beginning a background investigation this week.
CO Don Murray (Two Harbors) worked snowmobile and angling activity this week. Area trails are freshly groomed and in good shape, bringing many riders to the area. Fishing was slow with the recent sub-zero temperatures and not many anglers were encountered. Murray also assisted volunteer instructors with a youth snowmobile safety class in the Duluth station.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) reports checking anglers and snowmobile riders. Enforcement action was taken for expired registration, unattended lines, no shelter license, and illegal-length fish. Benkofske talked with a handful of excited riders who were part of the Big Sandy vintage snowmobile run. A law and safety talk was also presented at the Tamarack Sno-Flyers youth safety class along with a deputy from Aitkin County Sheriff?s Office.
CO Tony Flerlage (Crosby) checked ice anglers having a hard time finding fish. There is a lot of slush on the lakes preventing many people from getting a fish house set up. The snowmobile trails have been busy. Other time was spent investigating late-season trapping.
