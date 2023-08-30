CO Ben Karon (Pine City) spent time this week finishing background investigations. A possible wolf-depredation call was investigated. Karon worked at the Minnesota State Fair. ATV patrol was done and bear baits were checked. An unattended fire was addressed in the state forest and extinguished.
CO Mike Krauel (Mora) spent the week checking anglers. Krauel also worked security details at the State Fair and did K9 demos at the State Fair.
CO Nate Benkofske (McGregor) checked ATV riding activity, bear baiting, and wild ricing activity. Enforcement action was taken for burning prohibited materials, unlawful dirt bike operation, angling without a license, and failing to remove a drain plug. Benkofske also assisted other local COs with a youth firearms safety field day event.
CO Scott Arntzen (Forest Lake) spent the week patrolling area lakes checking boaters, anglers and doing AIS enforcement. He continued field training COC Frisch and also investigated several TIP calls. Violations for the week included insufficient PFDs onboard, no registration, fishing without a license, failure to remove drain plug and failing to register a bear-bait station.
CO Matt Paavola (White Bear Lake) patrolled area lakes for angling and boating activity. He also spent time instructing a firearms safety course in Lino Lakes and worked the DNR booth at the State Fair. Enforcement action for the week included angling without a license, operating an unregistered watercraft and insufficient number of PFDs.
CO Mikeena Wehr (Willow River) worked sport fishing, boating, ATV/OHM, open burning, and big-game activity this week. Enforcement action was taken for various violations, which included failure to extinguish a campfire. Remember that all fires need to be completely extinguished before leaving the area. Dousing the fire with water and stirring helps ensure that the fire is out. Completely extinguished fires will be cool to the touch.
CO Dan Starr (Onamia) worked fishing regulations on Mille Lacs, focusing on the night-ban regulation. Nuisance-bear issues were followed up on. Starr also fielded numerous calls about the new laws and clarification of deer limits. Nuisance beavers were also dealt with.
