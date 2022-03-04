Pine County Chief Deputy Scott Grice confirmed a fatality occurred on Pokegama Lake Road the evening of Thursday, March 3.
Grice said that the victim is a male and the incident is still under investigation. The Minnesota State Patrol is performing a reconstruction of the accident.
A witness at the scene, John Hallen, said that he and his wife had stopped on the road at about 6:40 p.m. on March 3 when they saw that a black lab had been hit and was still alive. The dog was in the center of the northbound lane on County Road 7 northeast of Grasston and south of County Road 12.
The owner of the dog came out to the road to help move the dog into a vehicle to get it help when a car driving northbound struck the owner of the dog and the dog, according to Hallen. Hallen and his wife were able to get out of the way, but the vehicle hit Hallen’s arm.
Hallen’s wife, Kim, began CPR on the victim, along with the driver of the vehicle who got out of their car. Hallan called law enforcement and then took over doing CPR for his wife. The Pine County Sheriff’s Office responded shortly after.
The deputy on the scene also began life saving measures, according to Hallen, but all attempts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead. The dog also passed away.
Chief Deputy Grice said that no arrests have been made, and alcohol or controlled substances are not suspected to be a factor in the incident. The victim’s name has not yet been released.
More information will be released when available.
