The Pine City Heritage Players have announced the next “Songs of the Stage” event for Saturday, Jan. 22 beginning at 7 p.m.
“We have had a bit of a break from our fundraiser concert nights and look forward to bringing them back this year,” says Heritage Players President, Jay Schueller.
The “Songs of the Stage” performances are held two to three times per year as a fundraising event for the enrichment and senior scholarship program started in 2018 to honor former board member, Harvey Lindstrom.
This month’s event will include songs from a variety of musicals and will be divided into three acts, “Our performers have selected some of their favorite musical numbers to perform. Often these are songs from popular musicals that would be more difficult for Heritage Players to produce the full production,” says Rachel Bigelow, one of the show coordinators.
Many of our regular performers will be back this year - including Cassandra Olson, Rachel Bigelow, Jenn Hansman, Dawn Carpenter, Emily Schueller and scholarship recipient Allie Gosen. Joining the group this year is Michaela Engh, Rebecca Peirsdorf, Amanda Martin and Shayla Mihelich. The evening will be hosted by Elisa Mill as the emcee.
Tickets are available for $10 each when purchased in advance through the website at www.pinecityheritageplayers.com or $15 each at the door.
The Pine City Heritage Players’ mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain our community by providing a superior theater experience. The non-profit community organization serves the east central Minnesota area with participation from Pine City, Rush City, North Branch, Cambridge, Braham, Mora, Hinckley, and Grantsburg, Wisconsin communities.
