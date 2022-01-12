High speed chase on I-35

A Sturgeon Lake man is facing felony charges for fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.
According to the criminal complaint, there was an active felony warrant for the arrest of Ryan Adam Burbul, 42.
On Jan. 8, deputies were stationed overlooking I-35 when they spotted Burbul’s vehicle enter onto the freeway. Two deputies activated their lights and sirens to stop the vehicle.
Burbul continued driving and accelerated to speeds of over 110 mph. Stop sticks were deployed around mile marker 173. The stop sticks disabled three of Burbul’s tires and he exited the freeway at the Beroun exit and was taken into custody.
If convicted Burbul faces 3 years and 1 day in jail and/or a $5,000 fine.
