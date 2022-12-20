Though last week’s weather left the Pine City area looking like a winter wonderland, with flocked trees and a snow-covered landscape, the weather also wreaked havoc on the area, sending several vehicles in the ditch near Beroun, Pine City and Rush City and leaving up to 12,500 homes without power.
East Central Energy President/CEO Justin Jahnz said the power lines causing the outages were downed by trees covered with heavy snow.
Meteorologists are predicting even more snow and blizzard conditions from Wednesday into Friday. Meteorologist Paul Douglas is predicting plowable snow amounts with severe drifting and wind gusts up to 50 mph. Douglas says that precipitation is about .60 inch above average, and snowfall is above average in general by a few inches. He expects the next few days to be much colder with temps trending below average.
Douglas said that people traveling for Christmas will want to pay attention to weather forecasts and prepare for extreme cold and snow.
Forecasts predict snow starting after noon on Wednesday and continuing into Thursday where there is a chance of snow but also strong winds creating blizzard-like conditions happening through Friday with highs in the single digits. On the upside, next week going into the New Year looks much warmer and in the 30s.
If snow and storms cause more outages and people see a tree down on a power line, ECE asks that they call or visit the ECE website at https://www.eastcentralenergy.com/power-outage to report areas of concern. Jahnz said that any information the public provides is logged into a database and shared with crews while they’re in the field to help pinpoint the problem areas. Other technology is used within the company to help target outage locations as well.
“We are grateful for the public’s patience and understanding as the crews work to restore power,” noted Jahnz. “We know how frustrating it can be without electricity and especially as temperatures drop. The fire departments and law enforcement officers’ help during these times are also appreciated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.