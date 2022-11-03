On November 4, 2022, Pine Center for the Arts will be unveiling its latest gallery — Leave the Light On: Artists in Recovery.
This show will feature the work of area artists, beginner to expert, who have incorporated art into their journey of recovery from addiction to drugs and alcohol.
This show aims to provide inspiration for those struggling through dependency, reminding them that there is a vibrant, creative community of people wrestling with the same issues that they are, some of whom having found great success by turning back to their artistic passions.
The show is also an opportunity for community members at large to challenge their own ideas about what recovery is and isn’t.
“Recovery is indeed about cleaning up the wreckage of one’s past, but it is so much more than that,” said Jack Frechette, Pine Center for the Arts vice president and coordinator of Leave the Light On. “As our artists will demonstrate, recovery can be inspiring and motivating, delivering back to the community an individual far more capable and empathetic than the individual before addiction. Come join us on Friday, November 4, to be uplifted and to expand your understanding of this vital aspect of our community.”
Leave the Light On: Artists in Recovery opens on Friday, November 4 with an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. Light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of November. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday, and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund.
Located in Pine City, the Pine City Center for the Arts has been serving the Great Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
