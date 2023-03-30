Years ago on a Sunday drive, Tim Hadler, now a Pine City resident, drove past the property of what is now GUMI Camp in Cedarcreek, Missouri. A soft, quiet voice in his head said, “Healing place.” Taking that as a sign and not knowing what the future would hold, he decided to make payments on the property and would soon begin following a childhood dream of helping people back on their feet after tough times.
Fast forward to 2023, GUMI (Glad You Made It) Camp USA was founded by Hadler and now offers hands-on services to veterans struggling with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder in both Missouri and Minnesota, and Hadler now has an office based in Pine City.
“A place of hope & healing for veterans” is the slogan that GUMI Camp USA stands by. GUMI Camp USA offers hope by providing counseling and other services to veterans. The organization is also about suicide prevention and providing support and understanding for those who have given so much to protect our freedom.
The vision is simple and what everyone wants for themselves and loved ones: to flourish in society and realize their potential with hope and motivation for the future. To achieve this goal, GUMI Camp equips, strengthens and encourages veterans with educational, emotional and spiritual resources to understand and overcome deployment-related issues through personal reflective and group activities in a serene working ranch setting in Missouri – and services based now in Minnesota.
GUMI Camp in Missouri
When veterans attend the Missouri camp, located on a 258-acre piece of property in southeast Taney County, they commit to a six-month period and follow a daily routine. Participants will first be asked what their needs are and what they hope to walk away with at their “graduation.” Veterans may reside without cost to them and are paid a 40-hour weekly salary, have frequent meetings with a psychologist, and are presented with job opportunities and budget assistance, along with weekly peer to peer meetings. Appointments such as ones at the VA are set up with encouragement to take advantage of everything that is available for veterans.
Every veteran going through the program is given a puppy. Eventually, the puppy becomes the veteran’s sole responsibility and after their program graduation, they can take the dog with them for life.
At full capacity, approximately 30 veterans are housed on the working ranch.
How veterans are served locally
Locally, dozens of veterans are served through weekly transportation to the University of Minnesota and VA in Minneapolis. Weekly peer to peer groups meet, and several puppies have been placed as companion dogs with veterans. Eventually, the group hopes to have a farm setting with all the things offered in Missouri.
Using musical gifts to serve others
Hadler is a Nashville singer and songwriter and is able to use his musical gifts to help raise money for the organization through benefits such as the one being held on April 2 in Braham.
Hadler performs along with his friends all over the country, raising both awareness and funds for the camp. He also co-wrote a song called “Scream” with WWII Navy Veteran Leon H. Faddis, which tells Leon’s story that many veterans and active service-members can also relate to. All proceeds from the song, which can be found at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mKa-cyQl98U, go back to the camp.
Hadler grew up on a farm with a dream of singing music professionally, along with helping the homeless and jobless folks. “I didn’t realize it would be veterans until I was singing as a guest on the Grand Ole Opry, and a scout from Branson asked me to sing in a show in Branson,” he recalled. “I realized the need to go beyond thanking them for their service and sacrifices as over 90% of the homeless people in Branson are veterans.”
Then while performing locally at the Pine City American Legion, he was approached by a past commander who wanted to sponsor one of their puppies to give to a veteran. “This made the ball begin to roll in Minnesota,” he added.
Event at Braham Event Center on April 2
A concert will be taking place on Sunday, April 2 at the Braham Event Center at 3 p.m. to benefit veterans. Admission is $20, and the concert will feature a “Hank Williams Revisited” show starring Hadler with the local help of Larry Rose, Chris Gmahl, Eddie Pangerl, Myron Dargus, Catrina Campbell on the fiddle, Melissa Hentges, and Marie Grundberg. A live auction will be held, love offering and bar drinks for purchase. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance by emailing info@brahamcenter.org.
Tax Deductible Donations can be made to support the GUMI Camp USA project through the New Horizons Foundation which has been in operation for 25 years and sponsors over 225 active operating projects in the US and around the world.
The GUMI CAMP USA office is located at 247 5th Street SE in Pine City, next to Sprouts, and is open five days a week, Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The office is on call 24-7, so individuals in need outside of regular hours can call (417) 559-3892 anytime. If interested in volunteering to help assist veterans or donating, the same number can be called.
For more information on GUMI Camp USA, visit https://gumicampusa.com/, and for more information on Hadler’s background, visit https://timhadler.com/.
If you can’t attend and still would like to donate to their 501 c3 The New Horizons Foundation
Memo, mail check payable to New Horizons Foundation with “GUMI CAMP USA” written in memo. Checks can be mailed to: GUMI CAMP USA, PO Box 156, Pine City, MN.
