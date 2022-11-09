The general mid-term election was held Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the election results are in.
In the governor’s race, democratic incumbent Tim Walz, with lieutenant governor Peggy Flanagan, held onto their seats with 52.43% of the vote against challenger Scott Jenson and running mate Matt Birk who received 44.44% of the vote.
In Congressional Dist. 8, Republican incumbent Pete Stauber (Duluth) held onto his U.S. House of Representative seat with 56.8% of the vote (706 of 835 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Jen Schultz who received 43.09% of the vote.
State Senate Dist. 11 Republican incumbent Jason Rarick (Pine City) came out on top with 61.01% of the vote (101 of 106 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Michelle Boyechko (Tamarack) 38.86% of the vote.
In the State Representative Dist. 11B race, Republican incumbent Nathan Nelson (Hinckley) held his seat with 68.34% of the vote (48 of 49 precincts reporting) against democratic challenger Eric Olson (Pine City) who earned 31.59% of the vote.
In the Pine County sheriff race, incumbent Jeff Nelson prevailed with 74.23% of the vote (46 of 47 precincts reporting) and challenger Brett Westbrook earned 25.45% of the vote.
In the District 1 (Pine City) Pine County commissioner race, incumbent Stephan Hallan (incumbent) won with 56.94% of the vote (46 of 47 precincts reporting) over challenger Steve Olson who garnered 42.73% of the vote. Incumbent for Dist. 5 Matt Ludwig won with 62.14% of the vote over challenger Skip Thompson who earned 37.58% of the vote.
For the Pine City mayoral race, incumbent Carl Pederson held onto his seat with 51.29% of the vote over challenger Kent Bombard who earned 47.88% of the vote.
For Pine City Council, which had two seats available and only two candidates on the ballot, Gina Pettie (incumbent) and David Lowell Hill earned those seats.
For Pine City School Board in the two-year term race, with one seat available, Shaune Macho earned that seat with 32.26% of the vote. incumbent Candice Ames earned 29.99% of the vote. Danielle Davis earned 17.66% of the vote, and Benjamin Karon earned 19.41% of the vote.
In the Pine City School Board four-year term race, with three seats available, Cami Babolik earned 25.11% of the vote, Lezlie Sauter (incumbent) earned 24.99% of the vote, and James Foster earned 19.9% of the vote to take the three open seats. Scott Milliman earned 10.76% of the vote, Billy Head (incumbent) earned 9.86% of the vote and Dennis Gerold earned 8.95% of the vote.
For District 2 Soil & Water supervisor, Michael Cummins earned 54.65% of the vote over Jack Frechette earned 44.86% of the vote.
In the Pine County attorney race, incumbent Reese Frederickson was unopposed and earned 98.98% of the vote. In the District 2 Pine County commissioner race, incumbent Josh Mohr was unopposed and earned 98.97% of the vote.
