Hosted by Pine City Chamber of Commerce, WCMP and the Pine City Pioneer, with Mike Gainor, community development director for the city, as moderator, a candidate forum was held on Monday at the high school to help voters choose their candidates in the upcoming general election.
Races featured for the evening were Pine City Council, Pine City mayoral, Pine County commissioner, Pine County sheriff and Pine City School Board. There were three rounds of questions and answers.
The first round of questions began with Pine City Council and mayoral races. Questions and topics brought forth by the audience included what the biggest challenges are for Pine City, how to make new residents feel welcomed, what to do with the government center, and what project would make the most improvement to Pine City. Responses from the candidates included housing, street maintenance, jobs, labor shortage, and providing more amenities to draw and retain residents.
The District 1 county commissioner and sheriff candidates were combined for their Q&A session and were up next. Questions/topics brought forth included what the biggest issue is for Pine County, opinion on term limits, the perception that crime is on the rise in Pine County, attracting and retaining quality employees, and whether or not the candidates feel drug addiction is a public health concern or a crime issue. Responses included a labor shortage discussion, concerns over increasing taxes, lack of workforce housing, broadband expansion, ideas on how to attract quality workers through economic development, how to deal with drug dealers, opinions on mental health, prevalence of methamphetamines, and school safety.
School board candidates were the last group to be questioned. A total of ten candidates are running for four seats (3 four-year terms and 1 two-year term). Questions included what has prepared the candidates for this position, what to do about teacher turnover, what school safety means for each candidate, how to best retain staff and administration, and what their opinion was on the new GSA (Gay-Straight Alliance club). Answers included how to deal with bullying and cyber predators preying on students, keeping the school physically safe with one point of entry, how to navigate the web as a parent/school staff, the current teaching culture, and thoughts on the GSA club.
To find out how the candidates weighed in on these topics, visit https://www.wcmpradio.com/candidate-forum, check out the Sept. 9 edition of the Pine City Pioneer voter’s guide or find the voter’s guide online at https://www.pinecountynews.com/communities/pinecity/.
The general election will be held Tuesday, Nov. 8 at the regular polling places.
The State Senate Dist. 11 candidates are Jason Rarick (Incumbent, R-Pine City) and Michelle Boyechko (D-Tamarack). In the State Representative Dist. 11B race, Nathan Nelson (incumbent, R-Hinckley) and Eric Olson (D-Pine City) are running. In the Pine County attorney race, incumbent Reese Frederickson is unopposed. In the Pine County sheriff race, Jeff Nelson (incumbent) and Brett Westbrook are running. In the District 1 Pine County commissioner race, Stephan Hallan (incumbent) and Steve Olson are running. In the District 2 Pine County commissioner race, incumbent Josh Mohr is running unopposed. For Pine City School Board, in the two-year term (one seat available) race, candidates Candice Ames (incumbent), Danielle Davis, Benjamin Karon, and Shaune Macho are running. In the Pine City School Board, four-year term (three seats available) race, Cami Babolik, James Foster, Dennis Gerold, Billy Head (incumbent), Scott Milliman, and Lezlie Sauter (incumbent) are running. For Pine City Council (two seats available), Gina Pettie (incumbent) and David Lowell Hill are running. For the Pine City mayoral race, incumbent Carl Pederson and Kent Bombard are running. For District 2 Soil & Water supervisor, Michael Cummins and Jack Frechette are running.
