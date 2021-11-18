In Memory Nov 18, 2021 10 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Rypkema1931-2017Treasuring the memories. Missing him.Joyce and family Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest News Osprey Wilds offers free meals to go this Thanksgiving In Memory Family bakes memories together Pine County Sheriff's Blotter- Nov. 8 - Nov. 14 Melanie Piha Martin Rike Audrey Enos Years Ago- Rush City residents sue to block prison in 1996 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWalz spends deer opener in Pine CountyMeth conspiracy sends area men to prisonPine City’s Satters open bar, bowling alley in GrantsburgMartin RikeTwo outstanding citizens honored on Nov. 21Eric SomoraJennifer KarasVeteran, Pine City native offered a final farewellWesley KubatMeth conspiracy sends area men to prison Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLooking ahead (1) Upcoming Events [PLEASE CALL - MAY BE CANCELED DUE TO COVID-19 RESTRICTIONS] Nov 18 Pine City Book Group Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Weecovery Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 18 Hang with the Horses Thu, Nov 18, 2021 Nov 20 Dinner and Comedy Show Sat, Nov 20, 2021 Nov 20 Pine County Railroaders Club Sat, Nov 20, 2021 Nov 21 Citizen of the Year Recognition Sun, Nov 21, 2021 Nov 22 Weecovery Mon, Nov 22, 2021 Nov 23 Pine Gardeners Club Tue, Nov 23, 2021 Nov 23 Inventors and Entrepreneurs Tue, Nov 23, 2021 Nov 24 Bless the City Prayer Meetings Wed, Nov 24, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.