With the recent storm activity and heavy rainfall, area lakes are expected to rise 2-3 feet, according to Al Johnson, chairman of the Lake Improvement Committee of Pokegama Lake Association.
Johnson stated Friday morning, May 13, “The level at Grasston is still rising rapidly. We are probably going to rise close to 3 feet on Pokegama and Cross.”
Johnson recommended that if you have time, it would be a good idea to clean out your fire pit and said that if your dock deck is not fastened down, you will likely lose sections. “If your boat is on the lift, it is probably going to come off,” he added.
