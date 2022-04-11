The Pine City School Board on Monday, April 11 appointed Billy Head to fill the vacated school board seat by Lisa Nos- Tollefson last month.
Five people applied for the position. Voting in favor of Head’s appointment were school board members Candice Ames, Tim Geisler, Dan Peterson, and JacLynn Cavillin.
Ames nominated Head for the position saying, “He has a background in mathematics education. We are trying to involve people with rich multicultural backgrounds, and he has had years experience working in Ethiopia, along with experience with unions and negotiations. He and his wife were voted as the 2003 Bethel college alumni couple of the year … is impressive in all aspects of life and performance.”
Tim Geisler also nominated Head, stating, “I enjoyed reading all of the things he’s involved with and impressed with the vast knowledge he can bring to the board.”
Head has a math education degree from Bethel College, has served as a missionary in Ethiopia, spent 15 years as an investor/business owner in the tourism sector of Ethiopia, has worked in residential construction and has participated in union negotiations as a development director of 100 plus employees. Head currently has two grandchildren in Pine City Schools.
Head will serve until January 2023. He, along with anyone else who wishes to file, can run for the seat in the general election in November when the board seat will be put on the ballot.
