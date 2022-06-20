Temperatures on Sunday, June 19 rose to 97 degrees in the Pine City and Rush City area. The intense heat caused an unwelcome speed bump Sunday evening for drivers traveling north on I-35 near mile marker 161, just north of Rush City.
MnDOT spokesperson, Anne Meyer, said that the buckle impacted both northbound lanes. Crews shut down both lanes and diverted traffic until a repair was complete.
Both lanes were reopened to traffic around 6 a.m. Monday. There are no known injuries from the event.
Meyer added, ”We do encourage people to call 911 to report road buckles, so we can fix the problems right away.”
