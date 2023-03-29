by terry salmela
university of minnesota extension
One out of three mouthfuls of our food and drink require a pollinator, while 85% of the world’s 352,000 plants depend on insects for pollination. Those were comments made to 140 people by Alyssa Bloss, keynote speaker at the 19th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day, held on Saturday, March 25 at the Pine City High School.
Bloss ,who is a conservation specialist with the Carlton County Soil and Water Conservation District, shared ways how people can help pollinators to survive and thrive. They include: 1) Plant native pollinator plantings, 2) Create a diversity of blooms from spring to fall, 3) Protect nests and egg-laying sites, 4) Leave overwintering habitat, 5) And don’t use pesticides.
She went on to share projects that home and landowners can do to help pollinators. These practices will also improve soil health and water quality. They include pollinator raingardens
She concluded by going through the steps involved in completing a conservation project. They are site selection, site preparation, native seed selection, seeding time and methods, plant selection, planting maintenance the first, second and third year, and seasonal maintenance.
Participants had the opportunity to attend two of four breakout sessions. Kathy Yerich, a co-author of the “Mushrooms of the Upper Midwest” field guide covered how to look for mushrooms in the wild, where they grow and how to identify them. She told about which ones are safe to eat and which are not. Of the estimated 5,000 mushrooms in Minnesota at least 250 are poisonous, six are lethal, probably 2,000 are edible and 20-30 are commonly eaten.
Larry Weber, author of the book “Spiders of the Northwoods” covered spiders that are common in the garden. He explained what is and is not a spider and the life cycle of typical local spiders. He shared where to find spiders in the garden and home, how to identify them, and about their amazing ability to create a new web daily if needed to trap other insects for food.
Jackie Froemming, University of Minnesota Extension educator, covered basic botany for gardeners. She presented interesting information about the parts of plants, their purpose and function. She covered roots, stems, leaves and flowers and how soil, nutrients, competition, water, and sunlight affect their growth. She said the following pollinators are attracted to these colored flowers: Butterflies and birds - red and yellow flowers; bees - blue and violet flowers; and moths, and bats - white flowers.
Bill Pederson and Mary McDonald, Ramsey County master gardeners, covered “Climate Resilient Gardens.” They gave these tips for gardeners to help deal with dramatic temperature swings, heat waves, floods, drought, and severe weather.
Short-term: keep plants healthy and well-watered; protect and cover the soil with mulch and growing crops; invest in low-tunnels, windbreaks, stakes; and monitor rainfall and new pests. Long-term: change at-risk microclimates; reduce pesticides; increase soil organic matter; store water on property; use composting and more person-powered tools; grow more types of plants, long-lived, and native plants.
The day included eight garden vendors with a variety of garden-related items to sell, along with lunch and door prizes.
