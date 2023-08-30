The Pine City Civic Center board is planning on making some changes to the ALC section of the civic center as the lease for the high school’s ALC expires in June of next year. Marco Schisano, representing the civic center, presented the plan to the Pine City School Board Monday, August 21 at their regular meeting.
Schisano shared some history on the civic center saying it was built in 1999 on school property through community donations and volunteer efforts and owned and maintained by the Pine City Civic Center Association (PCCCA). The ALC was constructed in 2001 for a ten-year lease at an annual cost to the school of $69,900.
He said that with the growth of the hockey program (first high school girls hockey program started in 2020 and expansion of the free Learn to Skate program), the activities are outgrowing their facility. Some of the specific challenges noted are safety issues with the increased numbers and traffic (i.e. … players wearing sharp skates and high school players interacting with younger kids) and all home and away players, referees and spectators sharing singular bathrooms.
Schisano presented the possible upgrades which included a private, controlled entry, boys and girls locker rooms with doors going to bathrooms (with capabilities for showers), a referees’ room, coaches space, other multi-use rooms which could be used for offices, rehab, workout, storage, classrooms, or other purposes.
In addition to possible uses for the ALC addition, Schisano said there may be an opportunity for the school district to have a field house during the hockey off-season when there isn’t ice. “Activities could include family open gym, art/jewelry fairs, crafting, girl scout events, dances, fitness classes, bean bag tournaments, movie nights, etc.,” said Schisano. “There could also be potential for an indoor venue for spring and summer sports.”
The civic center asked the high school to consider continuing the lease of the ALC addition but for locker rooms and multi-use space. No dollar amount has been disclosed however.
School board chair, James Foster, noted, “Cindy and I and the board are trying to think outside the box of ways to utilize what we have, and it’s no secret that we are lacking in many ways. You deserve to have your locker rooms, and we support that. The safety concerns resonate big time. From our perspective, we are excited to look at a solution that works for everyone.”
School board member, Becci Palmblade, added, “Just having this conversation is great progress.”
Another civic center representative, Kevin Anderson, was also present at the meeting and added, “We really appreciate working with the Pine City High School, and it goes back to the 90s when it first started. We would like to continue that. Thank you to the school for the cooperation over the years.” He added that the rent price has remained unchanged over the years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.