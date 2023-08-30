PCSB

Marco Schisano, representing the Pine City Civic Center, presents a plan to repurpose the ALC space attached to the civic center to the Pine City School Board.

 By T.A. LeBrun

The Pine City Civic Center board is planning on making some changes to the ALC section of the civic center as the lease for the high school’s ALC expires in June of next year. Marco Schisano, representing the civic center, presented the plan to the Pine City School Board Monday, August 21 at their regular meeting. 

