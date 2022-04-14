Finalists have been named for the soon to be vacated Pine City High School principal position and an offer has been made to one of the candidates.
Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley stated that there were two finalists: Laura Yehlik and Todd Goggleye.
Yehlik is currently the assistant high school principal at Minnesota Virtual Academy, and Goggleye is currently the assistant high school principal at St. Louis Park Public. Foley said that an offer was made to Yehlik on Tuesday, April 12, pending school board approval.
Yehlik has a Bachelor’s of Science (concentration in Biology education) from State University College at Fredonia (SUNY Fredonia), a Master’s degree in Science from State University College at Fredonia and a graduate certificate in educational administration from St. Mary’s University.
She has spent time working at the Pine City High School early in her career and spent 15 years teaching at Chisago Lakes High School, along with teaching courses at St. Catherine’s University and Pine Technical and Community College. In those teaching positions, she taught physical science, chemistry, general biology, AP biology, and CIS anatomy and physiology at the high school level. At the college level, she taught Biology, anatomy, physiology, microbiology, and Advanced Physiology. Most recently, Yehlik has been the assistant high school principal at Minnesota Virtual Academy since 2016.
“I am excited to be part of the Pine City School Community again,” said Yehlik. “Pine City High School offers a diverse curriculum with a nice mix of general and elective classes to help all students find a passion for learning. The community is very supportive of the extracurricular activities from the sports offerings to the arts programs. I look forward to seeing community members at many of the great events happening at our schools.”
Yehlik grew up in western New York and is the oldest of six children. She and her husband Keith Yehlik have resided in Pine City since 1997 and have grown two sons, Nolen and Oliver.
Pine City High School Principal Troy Anderson and Pine City High School Assistant Principal Beth Allen gave their letters of resignation in February. Anderson will be teaching special education at Mora High School, and Allen has transferred to a vacant physical education position at the Pine City Elementary School.
