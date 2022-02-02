Pine County master gardeners honored at their awards night

Forty-six University of Minnesota Extension Pine County Master Gardeners volunteered 2,581 hours and put in 435 education hours in 2021 despite COVID. They were honored at their Awards Night and Dinner at Osprey Wilds Environmental Learning Center west of Sandstone on January 18th.
Ann Mlaskoch, Willow River was recognized for her 1,000 hours of volunteer service since she became a master gardener in 2004. Length of Service Awards for 20 years of service went to Paul Olesen, Askov; 15 years of service to Cheryl McHugh, Pine City; Kim Metz, Rock Creek; Clarissa Ellis-Prudhomme, Sturgeon Lake and Kara Nelson, Askov.
Eight master gardeners earned their Master Gardener Certification Certificates and name badges for completing their intern requirements. They were Deborah Konieska, and Sherri Swiatkiewicz, Sturgeon Lake; Julie Kroschel, and Teri Holgate, Hinckley; Nancy Babin, Lori Peters, and Stacy Bruch, Pine City; and Diana Waschenbecker, Rock Creek.
Emeritus Master Gardeners recognized for having completed over 1,000 volunteer hours or 10 years of service included: Sandy Johnson, Finlayson; Char Husom, Brook Park; Paul Olesen, Askov; Lyn Johnson, and Darlene Collins, Pine City.
New interns in 2022 include: Ashley Hamblin, Brook Park; Linda Bennett, Hinckley; Joie Lee, Lorrie Cashman, Troy Woodcock, Ann Pederson, Pine City; Nate Moyer, Sandstone; and Vicki Radke, Sturgeon Lake.
The Pine County Master Gardeners main projects during COVID limitations in 2021 included: *Their Food Insecurity Project where they grew vegetables at the Hinckley Elementary School Garden, Pine City Community Garden and Library Garden and donated 1044 lbs. of produce to the Sandstone and Pine City Food Shelves; *They visited with 500 people at their Pine County Fair booth on pollinators and gardening topics; *Visited with 72 people at their Ask a Master Gardener booth on 12 Fridays at the Pine City Farmers Market; *They received 600 views of their ‘Facebook Live’ broadcast on Pruning Raspberries and Apple Trees; *Made 62 Facebook posts and a podcast on shoreline native plants; *Established three public and three at-home pollinator gardens; *Helped students at the Ojibwe Pine Grove School to grow, harvest and prepare vegetables for their families; *Sent two editions of their Pine County Outdoors newsletter to four elementary schools for teachers to share with their students.
The master gardeners invite everyone to save the date of Saturday, March 19th for their 18th Annual Pine County Master Gardener Horticulture Day from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pine City High School. Look for registration information at the U of M Extension Pine County webpage at www.local.extension.umn.edu/local/pine and click onto “Gardening” and then “Events”.
The Master Gardener program is a University of Minnesota Extension horticulture education program that trains volunteers who have an interest in horticulture and apply for the program. Trained Master Gardener volunteers provide research-based horticulture information to the public through a variety of ways. Anyone with an interest in the program or who has gardening questions should contact the Terry Salmela, Coordinator at the U of M Pine County Extension office at the courthouse in Pine City at 800-657-3813 Extension #3. Like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/pinecountymastergardeners
