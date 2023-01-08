The heavy snow cover has created ice conditions that are less than ideal for all ice sports, and two snowmobiles have recently met their fate in the waters of the Snake River. The drivers of the snowmobiles are both safe, however.
The most recently sunken snowmobile was pulled from the Snake River today around 2:30 p.m. where it went in on Thursday evening, Jan. 5, less than a mile east from the Tigua bridge and Pokegama Lake.
The driver of the snowmobile, who wished to be anonymous, said that he was new to the river, his mask was fogged up and it was dark, around 8:30 p.m., when he went in. “I slowed down to look back while I was dragging, and then the back fell, and then the front went under,” he said. “I suppose I shouldn’t have slowed down.”
The driver said he never went completely underwater but was in chest deep water and frantically pulled himself onto the ice around the snowmobile, which is currently only about two inches thick.
The driver was riding with a friend who realized he wasn’t still with him. His friend went back and found him already out of the water. They were able to call for help and get the rider to safety.
Matt Kowalczyk, with Expert Door Company, Inc., along with his wife Angie, were alerted to the driver and snowmobile going under when the owner of the snowmobile came to assess the situation where the incident happened near the home-based business on the Snake River. Angie Kowalczyk said that they see multiple snowmobilers driving on the ice each night. Kowalczyk said she is grateful the incident didn’t have a deadly outcome.
Anderson’s Collision Mechanical Towing of Grantsburg, who recovered the snowmobile on Sunday, placed two people in the water in “gumby suits,” which are insulated buoyant suits which keep the workers warm, and even hot in some cases, in icy waters. They were able to lift the front of the snowmobile onto a wood plank that served as a cantilever. The front of the snowmobile was attached to a tracked off-road recovery machine, placed on the edge of the river close to the shore, which pulled the snowmobile from the water once it was lifted onto the wood plank.
Andersons also recovered another snowmobile that went in the Snake River the day after Christmas near the bridge on Tigua and County Road 7 near the southeast corner of Pokegama.
Kara Schmidt of Anderson’s said that this is their fourth snowmobile recovered this year. “We have only recovered three or four over the last ten years,” she said, adding that the ice is not good this year. They had also recovered a side-by-side from the water. Thankfully, no vehicles have needed to be recovered, she added. “Anderson's recovers many cars, trucks and even equipment from waterways each year, and 98% of these recoveries are covered by state minimum insurance due to DNR regulations and pollution hazards."
During the December 26 snowmobile recovery, Andersons secured a recovery line from a crane that hung from their rotating recovery truck on the Tigua Road bridge. They had two recovery personnel in the water in full-immersion gumby suits which secured the snowmobile to the rope hung from the crane and were able to safely pull the snowmobile out.
DNR advises caution when on ice
Local DNR fisheries specialist, John Frank, said that he has not seen any vehicles out on Pine County lakes. The area has received about 16-20 inches of snow recently which has insulated the ice and has kept the ice from thickening enough for larger vehicle traffic.
Frank advises the public, “Be very careful, especially when considering driving a vehicle on the ice. There was so much wet heavy snow early this year that ice thicknesses can vary quite a bit. Do not drive where others have not been unless you check the ice thickness frequently.”
According to Minnesota State Statute 86B.107, the owner of any vehicle submerged in water has 30 days to recover the vehicle from the water and is responsible for the recovery. The statute states that the incident shall be reported to the sheriff’s office within 48 hours of the submersion.
