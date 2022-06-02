The Pine City School Board is pleased to announce that Dr. Cindy Stolp has been selected as the new superintendent of Pine City Schools. Dr. Stolp and the Board of Education will be negotiating a contract which is expected to be acted on at the June 11, 2022 board meeting. Dr Stolp is Pine City’s current interim superintendent and pending contract approval will begin as our superintendent on July, 1, 2022.
After a thorough search, led by Ray and Associates, Dr. Stolp rose to the position of being selected amongst many qualified candidates. The board wishes to thank all the stakeholders for their involvement in this process.
Dr. Stolp is also currently serving Pine City Schools as our Community Education Director along with leading our Early Childhood program. She and her family have lived in the Pine City community for a number of years where her husband has operated a successful business and their children have attended and graduated from Pine City Schools. The board is excited to welcome Dr. Stolp to her new position.
