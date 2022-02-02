Minnesota State University Moorhead

Christian Fromm-Business Administration-Dean’s List-Pine City

Alyssa LaCroix-Film Production-Dean’s List-Pine City

Jenica Hancock-Health and Medical Sciences-Dean’s List-Brook Park

Karl Schultz-Exercise Science-Dean’s List-Brook Park

College of St. Scholastica

Danielle Cavallin of Pine City-Dean’s List

Ashley Faur of Pine City-Dean’s List

Chloe Goebel of Pine City-Dean’s List

Jacob Rademacher of Pine City-Dean’s List

University of Wisconsin-River Falls

Abigail Olson, Geography-Dean’s List-Braham

Kenna Youngberg, Criminology-Dean’s List-Braham

Madelyn Dutcher, Communication Sciences and Disorders-Dean’s List-Brook Park

Hannah Husom, Psychology-Dean’s List-Brook Park

Alex Laven, Business Administration-Dean’s List-Grasston

Duke Waxberg, Health & Human Performanc-Dean’s List-Pine City

North Dakota State University

Evelyn Thrippleton-Psychology-Dean’s List-Braham

Isabelle Helseth-Architecture-Dean’s List-Pine City

Ainsley Vinaja-Interior Design-Dean’s List-Pine City

