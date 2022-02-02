Minnesota State University Moorhead
Christian Fromm-Business Administration-Dean’s List-Pine City
Alyssa LaCroix-Film Production-Dean’s List-Pine City
Jenica Hancock-Health and Medical Sciences-Dean’s List-Brook Park
Karl Schultz-Exercise Science-Dean’s List-Brook Park
College of St. Scholastica
Danielle Cavallin of Pine City-Dean’s List
Ashley Faur of Pine City-Dean’s List
Chloe Goebel of Pine City-Dean’s List
Jacob Rademacher of Pine City-Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin-River Falls
Abigail Olson, Geography-Dean’s List-Braham
Kenna Youngberg, Criminology-Dean’s List-Braham
Madelyn Dutcher, Communication Sciences and Disorders-Dean’s List-Brook Park
Hannah Husom, Psychology-Dean’s List-Brook Park
Alex Laven, Business Administration-Dean’s List-Grasston
Duke Waxberg, Health & Human Performanc-Dean’s List-Pine City
North Dakota State University
Evelyn Thrippleton-Psychology-Dean’s List-Braham
Isabelle Helseth-Architecture-Dean’s List-Pine City
Ainsley Vinaja-Interior Design-Dean’s List-Pine City
