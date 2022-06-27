Two individuals received life-threatening injuries after a crash which occurred on a curve on State Highway 70 just west of Elmcrest Avenue in West Rock (west of Rock Creek). The crash happened at about 3:43 p.m., the afternoon of Monday, June 27.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 2016 Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Highway 70 near milepost 70. As the roadway curved to the right, the Explorer, driven by Julie Ann Dickey, 59, of Pine City, drove over the centerline into the westbound lane and crashed into a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Marlin James Ladean, 45, of Grasston.
Ladean drove into the north ditch, and the Explorer spun nearly 180 degrees and came to a stop on the centerline, according to the report.
Two Life Link Air Ambulances were called to the scene, along with other responding agencies. Ladean was transported to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Arianne Rae Sward, 41, also of Grasston, was transported to Welia Health in Mora and then transferred to North Memorial with non-life threatening injuries. Both Ladean and Sward were wearing a seatbelt.
Dickey was taken by helicopter to Regions Hospital with life-threatening injuries as well. She was wearing a seat belt. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office, Pine City Fire Department, Rush City Fire Department, Essentia Ambulance, and Life Link Air Ambulance all responded.
