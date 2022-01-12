10 Years Ago, 2012 Pine City’s Pamida to become Shopko Hometown: The current Pamida Pharmacy Plus in Pine City, is slated to become a Shopko Hometown store sometime in 2012. If a proposed merger between Pamida and Shopko goes through.
25 Years Ago, 1997 Storm buries Pine City area: A wet and heavy avalanched of snow smothered the Pine City area over the weekend, clogging roads, shutting businesses and even causing property damage.
The storm caused the most significant damage at Atscott. Workers at the nearby county highway garage had noticed the collapse and reported smelling gas. The department arrived to find that a gas line had been severed and a water line broke inside the building. Peoples Natural Gas shut the gas off immediately. Atscott manager, Larry Soderbeck, arrived on snowmobile with a key to the building.
50 Years Ago, 1972 Many visitors and much activity is expected in Pine City this weekend, Jan. 15-16, when the second annual Sno-Flake Daze winter celebration will be held here. Events will get underway Saturday with snowmobile trail rides originating from Pine City, traveling into, through and around Chengwatana State Forest, St. Croix Park, the Connor trading post, Pokegama Lake, Snake River and Cross Lake. Guides will be provided for all trail rides.
75 Years Ago, 1947 Fifty-six deaths due to December motor vehicle traffic accidents brought Minnesota’s 1946 total to 531, according to reports compiled by the state highway department. The year’s total was 82 more than in 1945.
The local Fire Queen Contest to choose the most attractive and personable girl in Pine City for its representative to the Midwinter Carnival, St. Paul, is rapidly drawing to a close.
William G. Ausmus, commissioner of the second district, was elected chairman of the county board.
100 Years Ago, 1922 The local town basketball team went to Grasston last Saturday and succeeded in defeating that team.
George Kick, Ira Holt, Buttermaker Carlson, and John Flayton attended the opening of the new creamery at Rush City last week.
125 Years Ago, 1897 The bank opened Monday under the most favorable circumstances. Cashier McAllen informs us that he was surprised at the amount of deposits they received the first day. Almost every businessman made a deposit and a great many of the farmers.
Burger Bros. Mill is running everyday and up to the present time they have cut upwards of two hundred thousand feet of logs on the ice and around the mill.
