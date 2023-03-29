10 Years Ago, 2013
PTCC adds 29 million to economy each year. Pine Technical College brings 29 million into the local economy each year, according to a new study. The Wilder research study, economic impact of Pine Technical College, reported that for every $100 produced in east central Minnesota, $1 can be traced back to Pine Technical College. The report notes that spending by the college and its students contributes to personal income, employment and tax revenues.
Auditorium construction bids come in high. Bids for construction of the proposed auditorium at Pine City High School came in considerably higher than expected, prompting school officials to consider scaling back some elements of the project to stay within budget, and/or seek additional ways to pay for it.
25 Years Ago, 1998
McGruff Camp: The second annual McGruff safety camp, sponsored by the Pine County Sheriff’s Office and the Pine County McGruff House Program, will be held at Westside Park in Hinckley. A planning session is set for March 28 at the Hinckley City Hall. The camp will be held in August.
County’s major traffic arteries will see big repairs this summer: Travelers will encounter major construction projects on Pine County’s busiest highways this summer. Highway 48, from Grand Casino Hinckley, to the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line, and both the north and southbound lanes of interstate 35 from Sandstone to the north county line will receive significant repairs.
Finlayson tradition - Saint Urho’s Day Parade: Clowns and people dressed as grasshoppers entertained the crowd at the Saint Urho’s Day Parade celebrated in Finlayson. The Hinckley Finlayson High School marching band was quite a hit during spring kickoff event.
Local boy’s illness was not meningitis: A Pine City secondary student suspected Friday of having meningitis was instead diagnosed with having a brain abscess. The boy has undergone surgery at a Twin Cities Hospital and as of this paper’s printing, was reported to be sitting up and eating in his hospital room.
50 Years Ago, 1973
Clarence Nordstrom has been appointed to represent Pine County on the Region D Advisory Council on crime prevention and control. Nordstrom was nominated to the position by the Pine County Board of Commissioners.
Congratulations to Lawrence Mans and Calvin Harth. Lawrence was named Pine County’s 1973 Outstanding Farmer/Sportsman and Calvin was the reserve champion.
75 Years Ago, 1948
The Family Theatre, which has been owned and operated by the Turners for the past 31 years, was sold on Thursday of last week to Walter Schwartzwald by Mr. and Mrs. Glen Turner. Included in the transaction is the Turner residence, which is adjacent to the theatre building. Mr. and Mrs. H. N. Turner purchased the Family Theatre on March 8, 1917 when it was located in the building now occupied by the Petschel Cafe.
The show business grew to such proportions under their management that it became necessary to find larger quarters, and in 1921, the present theatre building was erected and completed in October of that year. In 1930, their son, Glen, became associated with them.
100 Years Ago, 1923
Clarence Cook broke both wrists and the left cheek bone when he slipped and fell while working on construction of the new county garage.
The Pine City Hardware Store has been sold to Ben Boo, C. R. Boo, and Al Oman.
A.H. Becker of Braham has purchased the business building owned by Phil Silesky, which adjourns the Prochaska Pharmacy on Main Street and is now occupied by the Karsky barber shop. Mr. Becker will run a variety store here.
125 Years Ago, 1898
Some of the our neighbors are rejoicing that they got their ice houses filed just in time while others will have to keep cool as possible and wait until another winter for ice.
The maple sugar makers have closed their camps for a few days on account of bad weather.
Meadow Lawn: Those who attended the lyceum at Chengwatana Saturday, report having had a good time. We guess they did, for those from this place that attended did not get home for three days.
Chas Peterson went west a short time ago, and we are informed that he is at work in Fargo, N.D., and the young ladies are wearing a forlorn and far away look.
