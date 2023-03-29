The North Branch Area Library invites young poets from across the East Central region to enter the 2023 Youth Poetry Contest on Saturday, April 1. Each year, poets in kindergarten through 12th grade write and submit a poem based on a theme. This year’s theme is “Hear My Voice.”
The North Branch Friends of the Library will be awarding a $20 cash prize to the winning poem in each age group. Age groups include K-2nd grade, 3-5th grade, 6-8th grade, and 9-12th grade. Additional cash prizes will be given out by random drawing. Mark your calendars for these important dates:
• Saturday, April 1, 1:30 p.m.: The North Branch Library will hold a poetry writing workshop. We will read poems, learn about different types of poetry, and workshop ideas together.
• Friday, April 21, by 6 p.m.: Deadline for contest entries.
• Saturday, April 22: Judging of entries.
• Monday, April 24: Winners announced.
• Tuesday, April 25, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: The library will hold a casual, drop-in reception including refreshments and some poetry-related activities. If your entry is selected as a winner, or your name is drawn in the random drawing, you can pick up your prize on this day.
Contest entries will be published in an eBook that will be published through MN Writes, MN Reads and will be submitted into the Indie Author Project collection. To view previous years’ entries and winners, visit the Youth Poetry Contest page at ecrlib.org.
The North Branch Area Library, a branch of the East Central Regional Library system, is located at 6355 379th St., North Branch, and can be reached at 651-674-8443. For more information, visit ecrlib.org or follow the library on Facebook and Instagram (@ecrlmn).
