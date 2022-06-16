At the age of 50, Arnold Johnson, better known as Arnie, made a New Year’s resolution that he suggests helped his longevity. He resolved to quit smoking and at age 92, he is glad he kept that resolution.
In 1923, Arnie’s parents bought a farm located west of Rock Creek while they still lived in Minneapolis where his father worked as a milkman. They didn’t move to their farm until 1929. Arnold was born March 16 on that farm the following year. Both of Arnie’s parents were of Swedish heritage. Arnie went to elementary school in Rock Creek and graduated from Pine City High School.
Rock Creek was a booming town in the past. There was a time when its residents enjoyed shopping at two grocery stores, a lumber yard, creamery, hardware store, two taverns, a gas station with a service garage, a school, a post office, and even a train depot.
In 1949, Arnie married Donna Mae Mans. They had four children, Dennis, Kathy, Debbie, and Douglas. Current family statistics include nine grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and four great, great grandchildren.
Arnie and his family took over his parent’s farm during the spring of 1964. At that time, his parents moved to Pine City. He milked cows, farrowed pigs and raised chickens.
Also, Arnie grew potatoes that he sold to nursing homes and schools in the area. He told of a harrowing accident while he and a neighbor were planting potatoes. “My neighbor drove the tractor while I rode on the potato planter. We stopped so I could pull some weeds out of the planter and my jacket got caught in the power take off. It tore off my jacket and pulled me into it, breaking nine ribs, some in two places before my neighbor could get the tractor shut down.” Arnie was in the Braham hospital for two weeks, and in pain for a very long time after that. “I’m just thankful to be alive,” he declared.
In 1967, Arnie was elected to the Pine City School Board for 13 years. He started working as a substitute mail carrier in 1976 for five years then full-time in 1981. He served 13 years in all. He also sold seed corn for 50 years.
Arnie celebrates another 50-year milestone. He is one of two charter members of the Rock Creek Lions. He continues to enjoy meetings and events. Also, he has been a member of Our Redeemer Church for 74 years. Arnie served on the church council during the early ‘60s.
Arnie and Donna Mae loved to dance, especially the polka. The couple spent many Saturday evenings dancing at the Pine Camp Dance Hall for their polka nights. They enjoyed yearly excursions to Gibbon, Minnesota during weekends when there were many bands playing. They also loved to travel. Hawaii, Disney World, Nashville, and Branson were several of their destinations.
After 70 years of marriage, Donna passed away on December 28, 2019, after spending 18 months in assisted living.
A second house was built on the farm in 1978. Their son Doug and wife Shawn lived in the new house until 1982 at which time they switched houses. Arnie continues to live in this house.
Arnie has a positive outlook on life. He enjoys putting puzzles together. Despite dealing with COPD since 2018, he still mows his lawn and cooks for himself. He gave up driving last year.
“I can look back at lots of interesting things in my life,” he reflected. “I appreciate my family. I have many good friends and good neighbors, helpful neighbors.”
*Editor’s note: This story is part of the ‘Secrets to Longevity’ series. Here we will take a look at the lives of our local seniors over 90 years old where they will share their stories with us and what has kept them strong all their years. Please email editor@pinecitymn.com if you know of a local senior to profile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.