Karen Kozak stated she has been looking for her niche for many years.
Karen says, “My niche has escaped me for many years. Photography is fun, painting I like but I can’t draw well.”
In high school, art class wasn’t much help for her. The girls’ shop class was great but she didn’t get much, as they moved from St. Paul in the fall so she ended up only experiencing it for two months. Karen learned she likes to work with wood and the lack of ability and tools did not stop her.
Paula Roach did her first ever Macrame piece, a large wall hanging for her home, in 2018.
Paula says, “I used YouTube to learn the different knots and began creating that piece as I went. I never did Macrame again until November of 2022. I had sold my house, got a townhouse by myself and now had the time and money to purchase materials to start again. And I haven’t stopped since!”
Currently, she sells smaller pieces out of a friend’s store, gets custom orders from family and friends, teaches small groups through Pine Tech, does private parties, and she even did a very successful craft sale over the summer!
Paula stated this artwork is very relaxing and exciting at the same time. The creative possibilities are endless and it allows her to incorporate many other mediums such as beading, woodworking, and plants!
“Looking For My Niche” and “Knot Your Mama’s Macrame” open on Friday, September 1 at Pine Center for the Arts in downtown Pine City. The public is invited to an artists’ reception from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, September 1. Wine, beer and light appetizers will be served. The gallery will continue throughout the month of July - September. Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Thursday-Saturday and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. The gallery is free and open to the public.
This activity is made possible by the voters of Minnesota through an operating grant from the East Central Regional Arts Council, thanks to legislative appropriations from the Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund. This event is sponsored by The Garage.
Located in Pine City, the Pine Center for the Arts has been serving the Pine City area since 2009. With a variety of programming opportunities, the non-profit, volunteer-led facility is a gathering place for artisans and art lovers alike. Artists interested in displaying their work or teaching others their skills are welcome to contact the Pine Center for the Arts. For more information, please see www.pinecenter.org.
