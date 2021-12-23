Reward the birds in your backyard by creating three bird feeding options at the Pine City Public Library at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10 that will help the birds in your neighborhood survive winter’s cold.
The library will provide all the supplies. Participants can take home the “doughnut” mold so they can make more throughout the winter.
All ages are welcome to participate. Registration is required on the events calendar at ecrlib.org. If registering for one kit as a group, just register one of your names. Please, no more than three people per kit. You can also register by calling 320-629-6403.
The Pine City Public Library is located at 300 Fifth St. SE, Pine City, and can be reached at 320-629-6403.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.