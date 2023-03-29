Maxwell’s has the meats!

When it comes to quality meat, Loren Skluzacek knows his way around the cutter. For 40 years, Skluzacek has learned the way of cutting meat, cooking it and selling it. Now he has brought his skills to Maxwell’s Southern BBQ and Meats in providing fresh cuts of quality meat.
In 1983, Skluzacek attended a school for meat cutting. This school is closed as of today; however, he did learn how to cut and cook meat while attending classes, “If someone asks how to cook [the meat] you gotta have an answer,” Skluzacek said.
Over the years, the meat industry changed. “They went from everyone getting carcass beef, to boxed beef, now places like Walmart, just take it out of the box and put it on the shelves. We don’t do that here,” Skluzacek explained. “All of the meat that Dennis cooks and serves his guests out here, is the same as the counter. We have the same cuts.”
At Maxwell’s BBQ, everything is choice beef, according to Skluzacek. Dennis Maxwell, owner of the restaurant does all the ordering for the meat that comes into the restaurant. “We’re working on getting local beef and pork in,” Maxwell added.
The story of Maxwell’s sizzles like the meat that it provides. Maxwell has cooked for most of his life, with his sisters also having their own restaurants. He had worked as a meat cutter, then moved to owning his own food truck. This led him to eventually working at the Floppy Crappie on Pokegama Lake for a year and a half before taking the opportunity to open his own business in Pine City.
Chubby’s, a well known restaurant in the city, had moved out of the building when they purchased and opened “The Garage.” Maxwell rented the building to be more exposable to the community, which Maxwell states is very important to him. “That’s my whole goal. Not to be an entrepreneur for money, but to have a community connection,” Maxwell said. “It’s all about the people.”
As for Skluzacek, his story intertwined with Maxwell’s a year ago in May. He explained that he was in the restaurant one day and Maxwell had heard him say he was a meat cutter and told him that he needed one. This led to Skluzacek finding himself in the kitchen at Maxwell’s BBQ for a few hours a day.
Skluzacek would like the retail meat side of the business to pick up, “The restaurant opens at 11 a.m., I’d like to be here at 9 a.m. to sell meats.”
Although the retail side isn’t up to where the team wants it to be yet, this does not stop Maxwell’s BBQ from seeing success. Dennis has a catering business and door dash as well,” Skluzacek said. “We do specialize in making our own brats, pork links, and this past Christmas, we made our own potato sausage.”
This potato sausage provided Skluzacek compliments on his cooking ability. The recipe for the potato sausage was, in fact, Don Doren’s from Don’s Jack and Jill. Skluzacek was able to get the recipes, and, according to Doren’s children, was able to replicate it well. “We’re here for the community,” Skluzaceck said.
As the business grows, the goals from Maxwell and Skluzaceck resonate in the same idea: community. “I’m looking at the point that retirement is right around the corner. My goal is to help Dennis get established and get this going and provide quality meat,” Skluzaceck stated.
Maxwell’s goal is to be well known in the community and to make sure that the community knows that they are here to help. Skluzaceck attested to this, “People have parties. Call Dennis, we can either cater them or accommodate them here. Graduation is right around the corner. Dennis is happy to cook pulled pork or chicken for graduation open houses,” he stated.
“We’ve got things in the works. Good things are happening in the future,” Maxwell added.
