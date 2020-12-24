Pine City Early Childhood Program and elementary school students plan to return to in-person learning beginning in January 2021, though Pine City High School students will remain in distance learning mode.
Pine City School Superintendent Curt Tryggestad sent out a letter to parents, guardians and caregivers to inform them that, according to Executive Order 20-103, elementary schools can bring back three grade levels every two weeks into in-person learning.
On Tuesday, Jan 19, Early Childhood and Grades K-1-2 will return to “in-person” learning; Grades 3-6 will continue distance learning. Tryggestad noted that Monday, Jan. 18 is a training day for teachers in area school districts.
On Monday, Feb. 1 grades 3-4-5 will return to “in-person” learning, while grade 6 continues distance learning.
On Monday, Feb 15: Grade 6 will return to “in-person” learning.
Tryggestad pointed out that about half the elementary schools in Minnesota include grade 6.
“The Executive Order was very clear that a maximum of three grade levels could return to in-person learning at each two week interval,” Tryggestad said. “Many school districts, including Pine City, have requested that [the Minnesota Department of Education] review this requirement and allow Grade 6 to return to in-person learning with Grades 3-4-5. We will communicate any changes to this date as soon as we are able.”
Pine City High School will stay in distance learning mode until the rate of infection falls below state guideline standards, which, according to the Minnesota Department of Education’s 2020-21 Safe Learning Plan, is until Pine County’s 14-day case level per 10,000 people drops to 29.
Tryggestad said the MDE Safe Learning Plan, “allows the ALC and VISION to function in their most effective learning model due to the nature of their program and students they serve,” so they will continue with in-person learning.
The schools’ current learning models and meal services will continue as planned until Jan. 15. Schools will be required to put additional safeguards in place before students return on Jan. 19.
“We ask that you be patient with us as we fully develop our local plan,” Tryggestad said. “You can expect to receive much more detail from us on or about Jan. 7. For now, I hope it is just enough to know that there is a plan to get our youngest learners back in the classroom.
“We would prefer to have all of our students in school and be functioning as ‘normal,’” Tryggestad added. “Bringing our youngest learners back to their classrooms is a great first step toward normalcy.”
Tryggestad urged parents, guardians and caregivers to do everything they can in their homes and the community to limit the spread of the virus.
“The better we adults do, the more likely that all of our kids can be physically present in our school buildings,” Tryggestad said. “Stay safe and stay well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.