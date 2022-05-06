Pine City Schools have parted ways with Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley as of Thursday, May 4. A separation agreement was drafted to allow Foley a paid leave of absence through the remainder of her contract on June 30.
Also as part of the agreement, Foley will receive 18 days of vacation. Foley, as part of the agreement, which will be presented to the school board on Friday for a special meeting, will have to release the school district, along with current and former school board members, its current and former officers, employees, agents, representatives, insurers, attorneys, and other affiliates from any and all liability.
Foley has the right to rescind her release of claims in writing within 15 days after signing the agreement. If she rescinds the agreement, this separation agreement states that Foley will remain on leave but such leave will be unpaid.
The separation agreement states that the two parties are entering into the agreement in order to avoid any dispute over Foley’s employment with the District, and that the agreement may not be construed as an admission of liability or wrongdoing by or on behalf of Foley, the District or any party identified in interest with the parties. Each party is responsible for its own costs and attorney fees associated with the agreement as well.
A similar separation agreement, with a much larger length of pay out, occurred between Foley and the St. Cloud School District prior to Foley coming to Pine City. As per that agreement, Foley was placed on administrative leave in April 2013 amid complaints about her leadership at Westwood Elementary School as principal. The agreement ended her tenure there two years early, and she was allowed to collect as much as $271,497 in wages and benefits over the two years. There the school in a principal evaluation summary, which the Pioneer gained from a public record’s request to St. Cloud Schools, said Foley caused division of staff members, caused distrust by disparaging staff to other members of the staff or to parents, and there were concerns about her honesty and integrity. A significant number of teachers and staff, stated in the evaluation, experienced feelings of chaos, stress, fear and intimidation under Foley’s leadership. Some sought medical help to deal with the negative climate that was created at Westwood under Ms. Foley, the evaluation stated.
Tumultuous year in Pine City Schools
Under Foley’s tenure, which has been approximately 10 months, two school board members resigned; the high school principal, Troy Anderson, resigned; high school assistant principal, Beth Allen, resigned her position and took another job at the elementary; payroll specialist, Janel Murphy, resigned; long-time business manager, Jill Nolan, resigned; and all three of Foley’s administrative assistants have resigned. Teachers, staff and community members filled the seventh grade commons area at a number of meetings to share concern over the unresolved teachers’ contract and concern over the school climate and resignations. Concerns over a “general lack of respect and trust within the district” and the “continuous dismantling of the district – morally, ethically, emotionally, and relationally” were some of the concerns noted during the public forum.
Future steps
School board chair, Dan Peterson, stated that an interim superintendent would need to be hired as the board is currently in the process of hiring a new school superintendent. This discussion will take place at a special meeting on Friday, May 6 at 5:30 p.m. in the Seventh Grade House.
Foley has recently been announced a top four finalist for the Superintendent position at Rocori Schools in Cold Spring, Minn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.