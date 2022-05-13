PRESS RELEASE
Terry Salmela, U of M Extension Pine County Master Gardener Coordinator
After two years without a plant sale, the Pine County Master Gardeners will hold their plant sale on Wednesday, May 25th at the Pine City Flea Market at the Pine County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. It will be held from 6:30 a.m. until sold out and feature locally grown heirloom vegetables, flowers and other plants grown by the master gardeners. There will also be lots of garden ornaments, books and other garden treasurers. Master Gardeners will be present to answer questions and have educational gardening information. Funds raised are used for community events and educational training. For information: contact the U of M Extension Pine County Office at 1-800-657-3813 Extn. #3. Or, contact Roger & Linda Fischer at 320-629-2247.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.