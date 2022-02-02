January 24-

January 30

Theft, burglary, 

vandalism

January 24, 2:27 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 575th Street, Pine City

January 26, 9:38 a.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City

January 26, 11:02 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street S, Brook Park

January 26, 8:05 p.m., report of counterfeit, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 28, 11:38 a.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City

Miscellaneous

January 24, 11:50 a.m., report of child porn, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City

January 25, 2:03 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City

January 25, 6:22 p.m., report of threats, Linden Tree Road, Grasston

January 25, 8:26 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 23, Brook Park

January 26, 3:29 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 13 Street SW, Pine City 

January 26, 10:38 p.m., report of medical, Mallard Road, Brook Park

January 27, 2:25 p.m., report of disturbance, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City

January 27, 6:37 p.m., report of damage to property, 3rd Avenue NE, Pine City

January 27, 8:44 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City

January 28, 3:30 a.m., report of overdose, Hinckley Road, Hinckley

January 28, 6:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City

January 29, 12:49 a.m., report of traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City

January 29, 7:45 p.m., report of customer trouble, Homestead Road, Pine City

January 29, 9:06 p.m., report of attempt to locate, 8th Street NW, Pine City

Jail Roster

January 24

Feigum, Derick James   Pre-Trial Supervision Violation: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation

Fischer, Brian Keith  Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm

Stromer, Kyle Jon   Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours

January 25

Gengler, Kayla Star   Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent

Paulson, Bradly James  Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct

January 26

Benjaminson, David Allen   Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drivers’ Licenses-No Drivers License in Possession or Fail to Display Upon Request

McDade, Wesley Brian    Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Order for Protection-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult

Pharmer, Ashlie Rose   Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possses 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin

January 28

Skinaway, Candice Jean   Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Posses Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

January 29

Anderson, Miranda Lynn    Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult

Bailey, Casey Lee Topp    Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Controlled Substance Offense-Prohibitions on Property Use-Trespass on Public Lands, Damages-2 Counts-Probation Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Weapon Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult

Clark, Kaitlin Michelle    Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Fraud-Use-No Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult

Hassan, Nur Ahmed    Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Arrest of Adult

Morrow, Nicholas Dodd    Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult

Wegscheid, Elaine Marie    Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant

January 30

Larsen, Melissa Shelene    Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic Regulation-Child Passenger Restraint System-Not Equipped and Installed-Arrest of Adult

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.