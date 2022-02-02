January 24-
January 30
Theft, burglary,
vandalism
January 24, 2:27 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 575th Street, Pine City
January 26, 9:38 a.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City
January 26, 11:02 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 1st Street S, Brook Park
January 26, 8:05 p.m., report of counterfeit, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 28, 11:38 a.m., report of counterfeit, Main Street S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 24, 11:50 a.m., report of child porn, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
January 25, 2:03 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 25, 6:22 p.m., report of threats, Linden Tree Road, Grasston
January 25, 8:26 p.m., report of attempt pickup, State Highway 23, Brook Park
January 26, 3:29 p.m., report of MVA property damage, 13 Street SW, Pine City
January 26, 10:38 p.m., report of medical, Mallard Road, Brook Park
January 27, 2:25 p.m., report of disturbance, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 27, 6:37 p.m., report of damage to property, 3rd Avenue NE, Pine City
January 27, 8:44 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
January 28, 3:30 a.m., report of overdose, Hinckley Road, Hinckley
January 28, 6:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
January 29, 12:49 a.m., report of traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City
January 29, 7:45 p.m., report of customer trouble, Homestead Road, Pine City
January 29, 9:06 p.m., report of attempt to locate, 8th Street NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 24
Feigum, Derick James Pre-Trial Supervision Violation: Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Fischer, Brian Keith Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
Stromer, Kyle Jon Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
January 25
Gengler, Kayla Star Pine County Warrant: Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Paulson, Bradly James Pine County Warrant: Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Disorderly Conduct
January 26
Benjaminson, David Allen Probable Cause: Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Drivers’ Licenses-No Drivers License in Possession or Fail to Display Upon Request
McDade, Wesley Brian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Order for Protection-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
Pharmer, Ashlie Rose Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-3rd Degree-Possses 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin
January 28
Skinaway, Candice Jean Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Posses Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
January 29
Anderson, Miranda Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Arrest of Adult
Bailey, Casey Lee Topp Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Controlled Substance Offense-Prohibitions on Property Use-Trespass on Public Lands, Damages-2 Counts-Probation Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Weapon Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
Clark, Kaitlin Michelle Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Fraud-Use-No Consent-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Hassan, Nur Ahmed Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Indecent Exposure-Public Place Willfully/Lewdly-Arrest of Adult
Morrow, Nicholas Dodd Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Arrest of Adult
Wegscheid, Elaine Marie Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
January 30
Larsen, Melissa Shelene Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Traffic Regulation-Child Passenger Restraint System-Not Equipped and Installed-Arrest of Adult
