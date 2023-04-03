Sheriff Report
March 20, 2:41 p.m., report of drug incident, Main Street S, Pine City
March 20, 2:50 p.m., report of medical, Main Street S, Pine City
March 20, 2:50 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 13th Street SW, Pine City
March 20, 8:01 p.m., report of incident with squad, Tigua Road, Pine City
March 21, 11:25 p.m., report of disturbance, River Bend Drive, Pine City
March 22, 12:49 a.m., report of order violation, 3rd Avenue SW, Pine City
March 22, 9:57 a.m., report of drug incident, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
March 22, 3:33 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
March 23, 9:36 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
March 23, 1:30 p.m., report of traffic stop, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
March 23, 2:44 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
March 23, 4:19 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 23, 4:23 p.m., report of informational, Bradford Court, Pine City
March 24, 1:12 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 24, 3:25 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
March 24, 8:56 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 25, 1:43 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
March 25, 7:53 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
March 25, 8/:27 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
March 20
Gould, Erika Tatiana
Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear Warrant-Issued by Pine-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value Reduced Over $1000-Stolen Checks-Penalties-1 Direct Victim and Value $250 or Less-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Possession or Sale of Stolen or Counterfeit Check; Crime-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Public Safety Motor Vehicle-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Contempt of Court-Penalty
Kappauf, Sherry Marie
Probable Cause: Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Drugs-Possession of Drug Paraphernalia-Use or Possession Prohibited
Lashuay, Anthony Carl
Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear Warrant
March 21
Allen, Peter Kimball
Probable Cause: Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Drivers’ License-Driving Restrictions-Alcohol/Controlled Substance; Violations
Draves, Aubrey Lynn
Pine County Warrant: Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued by Pine-Violate No Contact order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 25 Grams or More Cocaine or Methamphetamine-Domestic Assault-Felony-Violate No Contact Order-Possess Dangerous Weapon
March 22
Bennett, Gideon Wesley
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Distribute Via Electronic Communication Material that Relates/Describes Sexual Conduct to a Child
Cottrell, Jordan
Confined But Not Convicted-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts
Martinson, Cory Thomas
Probable Cause: Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer
Nestor, Dylan James
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony Or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
March 23
Benjamin, Aaron
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Staples, Marlana Marie
Probation Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-2nd Degree-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
March 24
Butler, Jeffrey Ryan
Hold For Other Agency: Probation Violation Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State
Butler, Tyrmaine
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order for Abuse Protection-Arrest of Adult
Thompson, Jessica
Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Arrest of Adult
Wehrman, James Ryan
Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
March 25
Benjamin, Christian
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
Dunkley, Buster Brown
Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Justin Clinton
Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Just From Other State-Arrest of Adult
