It is estimated that more than 36.5 million people played pickleball from August 2021 to August 2022, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals. This number is up from just five million players in 2021.
Locally, the sport of pickleball has echoed the nationwide trend with new groups starting in Pine City, Rock Creek and Hinckley and increasing by 50% over the last year. The sport officially started in Pine City in the late 2000s but has been growing with new courts constructed last summer in Rock Creek and a league that meets in Hinckley at the Meshakwad Community Center six times per week, which was expanded from three times per week.
What makes the sport described as a combination of tennis, badminton and ping-pong so popular? Adrienne Roubinek, of Pine City, who organizes the Pine City Community Education pickleball league, believes the sport has become popular because it’s easy to learn and play and because of the friendships formed around the sport.
“The best part is the ability to make new friends,” said Roubinek. “We all laugh at ourselves and encourage one another. Pickleball friends have helped each other through joint replacements, health issues and personal struggles. Parties, evenings out and exercise make our group wonderful. Pickleball people are nice people.”
Janet Hawkinson, also of Pine City and who organizes the sport in Hinckley at the Meshakwad Community Center, agreed with Roubinek saying the best part of pickleball is the people. “If you show any interest in the sport, be prepared to be handed a paddle and be welcomed to join in. Many of us travel to surrounding communities to play, and we welcome players from other communities. Pickleball is welcoming, easy to learn, fun, inexpensive, and addicting,” she said.
Hawkinson said an app called Places2Play is used to identify pickleball courts and available playing times throughout the country.
The social aspect of the game draws many players with people bringing their own lawn chairs to visit with others while waiting for their turn to play. “Players joyfully converse and cheer each other on,” added Hawkinson. “We have made new friendships on the pickleball courts that we truly cherish.”
Not for just the retired
The sport has trended older in the past, with half of all serious pickleball players (those who play eight or more times a year) in 2021 were 55 and older, according to the USA Pickleball Association. But the vast majority of casual players are now under 55, and the fastest-growing segment of all pickleball players are under 24 years of age.
Roubinek said the first tournament she and her husband Steve went to in St. Cloud had a category for grandchildren and grandparents to play together. “And Rush City prison guards travel to Rock Creek to play a few games on their noon break,” she added. “Pickleball is definitely not only for seniors. Community Education has included many 30 something folks in the mix. Everyone gets along and plays with a smile.”
Pickleball is now even part of many schools’ physical education curriculum. “I have played with players from age 6 to age 85. It is best to not assume that older players have a handicap,” quipped Hawkinson. “Many older players are highly skilled players.”
History of pickleball
According to USA Pickleball, the sport was invented in 1965 on Bainbridge Island, a short ferry ride from Seattle, Washington. Three dads, Joel Pritchard, Bill Bell, and Barney McCallum, whose kids were bored with their usual summertime activities, are credited for creating the game. Pickleball has now evolved from original handmade equipment with simple rules into a popular sport throughout the US and Canada. The game is growing internationally as well, with many European and Asian countries adding courts.
In the foreseeable future, pickleball is very likely to be part of the Olympic games and professional sport teams are currently being organized and is becoming a big business.
Locally, Pine City started their group in 2009 after a visit to Arizona to visit Cheri Southorn and Don Peterson, where a group of friends discovered pickleball there. Then in the fall of 2009, the group approached community ed to offer a league on Friday nights. “Friends told friends, and a group was formed,” said Roubinek.
Southorn opened up her pole barn in 2010 and painted lines for indoor play. The City of Rock Creek then said they would allow the group to paint lines on the basketball court to play during warm weather.
How to get involved
Pine City’s local club draws people from Mora, Pine City, Rush City, Hinckley, and even Grantsburg and consists of about 150 participants. The group is excited for the snow to melt so they can play on the three new pickleball courts added to the Rock Creek Community Center, made possible by the Rock Creek and Grandy Lion’s Club.
Currently, pickleball is offered Friday evenings through community ed at the Pine City Elementary in the multi-purpose room and will be held April 14,21,28 (no classes Mar. 31 or Apr. 7) from 7-9 p.m. The cost is $25 or $5 per class, and interested participants can enter in the main entrance of the elementary school and turn right. The multi-purpose room door will be on the left. This group is intended for beginners.
If one is looking for more options to play, pickleball is offered at the Meshakwad Community Center in Hinckley Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon. Players of all skill levels are welcome, and fees are affordable.
For more information about the Pine City Pickleball Club, contact Janet Hawkinson at (612) 390-6928 or by email at janetmhawkinson@gmail.com. The Pine City Area Pickleball Facebook page also provides updated information. For more information on the sport of pickleball, visit https://usapickleball.org/.
Come check out why the sport of pickleball is steadily growing, not just in the USA, but in Pine County too!
