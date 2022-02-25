The public hearing on a proposed 70-site campground drew a large crowd that filled the North Pine Government Center board room on Thursday, Feb. 24. Most of the attendees who spoke publicly, both in-person and online, stated their objections to the campground citing a number of reasons ranging from noise concerns to possible pedestrian safety issues. Some present, however, were more ambivalent, wanting to make sure provisions were made to address specific concerns, and two residents spoke in favor of the campground.
The campground, proposed by Luke Hegge, would consist of 70 campsites, though Hegge said they would not all be completed at once, and would be located at the corner of County Road 9 and County Road 10 on about 17 acres.
Pine County Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson gave a presentation to those gathered stating that the property falls within a Residential Recreational District. He outlined the allowable uses (which could include camping facilities) highlighting that residential uses include “low to medium density seasonal and year around uses” and that some non-residential uses include “uses with minimal impacts on residential uses” if properly managed.
Anderson presented a letter from the county attorney, Reese Frederickson, with the interpretation that “high density uses would not be allowed” in a Residential Recreational district.
The term “camping facilities” was questioned as to whether it could include RVs. In comparing varying districts with different types of camping allowed, Frederickson noted that the language is different regarding “camping,” making it clear that in a Residential Recreational District, “camping facilities” does not have the same meaning as “recreational camping vehicle areas,” which is only allowed in High Density Residential and Water-Oriented Commercial districts.
It was noted by Anderson that the vast majority of Cross Lake is zoned Residential Recreational, with the exception of a small area opposite the Snake River Landing. He also mentioned that campgrounds similar to the one Hegge is proposing, such as Oak Lake RV Park in Kerrick and Pokegama Shores RV Park, are zoned a Water-Oriented Commercial District.
Anderson added that if the campground proposal is not allowed by the zoning board, Hegge can pursue a county board amendment to the Shoreland Ordinance and Zoning Map. The amendment language says that a property owner may petition to have the property rezoned. Applications for re-zoning are rare, Anderson later added, and that he hasn’t received one in the seven years he’s served as zoning administrator.
Statement by Hegge
Luke Hegge was asked to speak on behalf of the project. He said that he bought the farm a year ago and received approval of nine new lots from the parcel with the intention of building a lake home for his family on part of the property. He said by living there, adjacent to the campground, he himself wouldn’t want unruly neighbors near his family.
“As a real estate agent, I heard from people that there was nowhere for them to stay in the summer, and everything was usually booked up,” said Hegge. “This encouraged me to plan out a seasonal campground for people to have an affordable place to stay in the summer. This would be a long-term investment for our family, and the fact that my wife and I and four kids will be living there … if they’re (campground users) not respecting the property and area, they won’t be welcomed back. I love this lake; my kids swim in it and I don’t want people trashing it.”
Hegge addressed the speeding problem on County Road 9, suggesting the possibility of people slowing down if the campground was built.
“It’s better to have someone live there who cares about the property versus someone from out of town who just views it as a business venture … If approved, we would keep three lots for ourselves and have five for the campground rather than selling all eight lots,” noted Hegge.
Public forum
A time for public input was held with about 20 people speaking at three minutes per person. One Cross Lake resident, Ed Houdek, said, “I am totally against it. It will be an eyesore. People don’t go the speed limit now, and there’s a blind curve where people would be crossing. It could possibly add 70 more boats on the lake in a weekend, and the ATV traffic will likely increase.”
One online commenter who lives near the proposed campground, Haley Krautbauer, had concerns of noise pollution, effect on wildlife and public safety. “Some compromises would be to reduce the speed limit, not allow ATVs or pets at the campground and strictly enforce hours. Don’t mistake my compromise as acceptance, however. I do not support this campground that seeks to make a tourist trap of my neighborhood.”
Another commenter, Don Deutsch, was concerned about the campground being year-round if there was electricity available at each site. He questioned, “I respect Mr. Hegge and believe he has good intentions, but what if something happened to him and the property would get sold?
Bill Karas, a nearby farmer, questioned the fairness of the County making him remove his driveway from the county road noting a safety hazard and the possibility of allowing a campground crossing.
Cross Lake resident, Terry Rothenbacher, said that he supports Hegge’s project. He said that diversity is a good thing in having higher income and lower income people on the lake. “Everyone should have the same rights, but I live in what some call ‘miracle lane’ where we are just waiting for an accident,” he added. “Traffic is never addressed … the board should make whoever is developing there put some money into the road and a trail.”
Another resident, Joe Norring, said, “I'm in favor of the development itself. Cross Lake is not a private lake; it’s a public lake. I’ve lived here almost my whole life and haven’t seen a decrease in the fish in the lake. I think the environmental impact is good to be looked at though.” He added that he believes it would help the local businesses out as well.
After a presentation was given by Caleb Anderson, along with public comment and zoning board discussion, the board determined that the usage of the land would not fit into the residential and recreational zoning criteria and denied the conditional use permit.
Hegge noted after the meeting that he appreciates everyone’s comments, will take everything into consideration and moving forward, will work on changing zoning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.